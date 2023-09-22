Egypt Eyes Energy Revival With Zohr Gas Field Expansion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.31 +0.68 +0.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.57 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.25 +0.80 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.650 +0.040 +1.53%
Graph down Gasoline 31 mins 2.573 -0.047 -1.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.573 -0.047 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 662 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 115 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Russia Slashes Export Price For Natural Gas For 2024 And Beyond

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

The giant Groningen gas field…

Venezuela Is Not A Solution To Colombia’s Natural Gas Crisis

Venezuela Is Not A Solution To Colombia’s Natural Gas Crisis

Colombia's plan to import natural…

The 5 South American Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 5 South American Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

South America is undergoing a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Egypt Eyes Energy Revival With Zohr Gas Field Expansion

By Felicity Bradstock - Sep 22, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Despite declining oil and gas exports, Egypt is making strides with plans for the Zohr gas field expansion and new exploration ventures.
  • Israel has increased its natural gas exports to Egypt, addressing the rising domestic demand amidst declining production.
  • Egypt is investing heavily in drilling and exploration, partnering with oil giants like Eni, Chevron, and ExxonMobil, and promoting innovative technologies to enhance production rates.
Join Our Community
Offshore

After uncertainty earlier in the year, as Egypt came to rely heavily on Israel for its gas imports, the North African state finally seems to be getting its oil and gas industry back on track. A planned expansion of its Zohr gas field and new exploration projects are expected to put Egypt back on the map for its energy resources. Further, investment in innovative technologies is expected to boost production rates. 

Earlier this year, Egypt experienced a sharp drop in its oil and gas exports. Its production of oil has been falling over the last decade, from a high of 930,000 bpd in 1996 to 580,000 bpd in 2020. Egypt’s natural gas output fell from 7.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2009 to approximately 6.5 bcfd in 2020. This is largely due to the country’s reliance on ageing oil and gas fields, with little investment in new exploration activities in recent years.

Egypt’s gas output looked more positive following Eni’s discovery of the massive Zohr gas field in 2015. However, there have been few major discoveries since. In July, the ratings agency Fitch revised its forecast for Egypt's gas production in 2023, anticipating a decline of 4 percent from its previous 1 percent year-on-year growth forecast. It blamed this largest on the high depletion rates of the country’s existing oil and gas fields, such as those in the Western Desert, West Delta Deep Marine and onshore fields in the Nile Delta. 

Egypt’s gasoline exports declined in value between January and February this year, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). Meanwhile, crude exports dropped by 58.8 percent to $243 million in January and February this year, compared to $590 million in the same period last year, and the value of natural and liquified gas fell by 12.2 percent. 

In August, Israel agreed to increase its exports of natural gas to Egypt from the offshore Tamar field, according to Energy Minister Israel Katz. This is expected to “increase the state’s revenue and strengthen diplomatic ties between Israel and Egypt”, stated Katz. The demand for gas in Egypt has been growing, while its domestic gas production has fallen. Egypt’s gas output dropped by 9 percent year-on-year between January and May. This has led to power shortages during heatwaves, which drove up demand. 

Katz approved the exports of any surplus gas once the national demand of Israel has been met. While Israel holds substantial offshore gas deposits, the government has set a limit on how much of its gas can be exported, to ensure Israel’s domestic needs are being met. In 2022, just 325.25 bcf of Israel’s 751.9 bcf gas production went to Egypt and Jordan. 

Despite difficulties in meeting the country’s energy demands, Egypt has big plans for its oil and gas industry in the coming years. In July, Egypt approved three binding oil and gas agreements for the drilling of multiple exploration wells at a reported value of $319 billion. This includes two projects searching for oil and gas in the Mediterranean Sea and one project to search for oil west of the Gulf of Suez. The North African state has plans to drill 35 exploration wells in total in the next two years, at a projected cost of $1.8 billion. The wells will be drilled by Eni, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and BP. 

This month, the government announced plans to expand the Zohr gas field, which will include the drilling of multiple new wells in 2024 and 2025. This comes as part of the government’s strategy to strengthen Egypt’s energy sector. Egypt hopes this expansion will help meet its growing domestic energy needs and is committed to new research and exploration activities. 

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, highlighted the importance of the partnership between Petrobel, a subsidiary of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corp., and the Italian energy company Eni in Egypt’s oil and gas industry. He emphasised the need to ramp up drilling activities as well as to develop and roll out innovative technologies to improve production rates. Petrobel’s Chairman Khaled Mowafi announced that the company’s production of gas, oil, condensates and butane totalled 93 million barrels of oil equivalent in the past year. Meanwhile, investments in the exploration, development, and operation of gas and oil fields amounted to approximately $737 million. 

While Egypt remains highly dependent on gas imports to meet its growing national energy demand, it expects to develop its domestic resources substantially over the coming decades. The Egyptian General Petroleum Corp and several international oil majors are expected to invest heavily in exploration activities to help boost the country’s oil and gas output to improve energy security, supported by the funding of innovative technologies expected to further drive up production. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw
Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices
The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com