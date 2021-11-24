Granholm: Biden Still Has More Tools To Solve High Gasoline, Energy Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 78.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 82.26 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 26 mins 5.068 +0.101 +2.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 30 mins 2.383 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.320 -0.018 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 75.05 +1.30 +1.76%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.320 -0.018 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.41 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.12 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.16 +1.71 +2.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.28 +2.43 +3.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.35 +1.81 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.49 +1.55 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.35 +1.96 +3.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.50 +1.75 +3.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 77.50 +1.75 +2.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.90 +1.75 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 70.60 +1.75 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 70.60 +1.75 +2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 74.50 +1.75 +2.41%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.54 -2.64 -3.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.45 +1.75 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.19 -2.26 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 18 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 1 hour Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 6 hours Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 20 hours "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

UN Nuclear Agency Fails To Reach An Agreement With Iran

Sinopec Unveils New Tech For Low-Carbon Petrochemical Production

Sinopec Unveils New Tech For Low-Carbon Petrochemical Production

China’s Sinopec has just announced…

LNG Tanker Rates Reach All-Time Highs On Soaring Demand

LNG Tanker Rates Reach All-Time Highs On Soaring Demand

As the world braces for…

Slew Of Bearish News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Slew Of Bearish News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices fell to 6-week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Granholm: Biden Still Has More Tools To Solve High Gasoline, Energy Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 24, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Energy Secretary Granholm: Build Back Better agenda will help save Americans from energy price shocks in the future
  • Energy Secretary Granholm: "we are going to turn the corner in 2022."
  • The Secretary stressed that the President still has more tools at his disposal
Join Our Community

On the day when President Joe Biden's plan to release 50 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's emergency stockpiles—in concert with other oil-consuming nations—U.S. Energy Secretary has said that the Build Back Better agenda will help save Americans from these energy price shocks in the future.

Granholm, speaking at a White House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, pointed out that oil prices haven't been this high in seven years—but that oil prices have fallen 10% over the last couple of weeks—a testament to the President's leadership in working with other countries to release barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles. Meanwhile, Granholm distanced the President from gasoline prices by saying definitively that the President does not control the price of gasoline.

The reason for today's high oil prices, according to Secretary Granholm, is oil production, which is lagging behind as the "economy roars back to life after the shutdown".

OPEC+ has been ramping up production for months but has cautioned against ramping up production too quickly, because the group sees the market swinging back to a surplus next year.

Secretary Granholm also sees a similar scenario. According to Granholm, they are predicting that "we are going to turn the corner in 2022."

U.S. shale has also not yet ramped up production to pre-pandemic levels, with crude oil inventories 7% below the five-year average. For U.S. shale producers, investment rates hit an all-time low in Q3—resulting in a record cash flow. And Rystad is predicting even lower investments by year-end. This reality of reluctant investments—although contrary to the President's green agenda, is worrisome for the administration in the short term, which finds high gasoline prices unpalatable.

But long term, the Biden Administration has a solution to energy price shocks: The Build Back Better agenda, which will diversify energy sources by focusing on solar, wind, hydrogen, geothermal, and advanced nuclear; and reducing reliance on foreign sources of oil.

The Biden Administration has been begging those foreign sources of oil for additional oil over the last few weeks to solve its short-term gasoline problem but has gotten nowhere.

But the President seems to have more up his sleeve.

The Secretary stressed that the President still has more tools at his disposal and is still prepared to use every appropriate tool to address not just the high cost of gasoline but the high cost of energy for Americans in general.

By Julianne Geiger forOilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

Next Post

Canada’s Drilling Activity Set To Exceed 2019 Levels Next Year
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com