Canada’s Drilling Activity Set To Exceed 2019 Levels Next Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 78.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 82.27 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 36 mins 5.068 +0.101 +2.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins 2.383 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Gasoline 36 mins 2.320 -0.018 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 74.89 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.320 -0.018 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.41 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.12 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.16 +1.71 +2.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.28 +2.43 +3.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.35 +1.81 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.49 +1.55 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.35 +1.96 +3.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.50 +1.75 +3.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.50 +1.75 +2.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.90 +1.75 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 70.60 +1.75 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.60 +1.75 +2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.50 +1.75 +2.41%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.54 -2.64 -3.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.45 +1.75 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.19 -2.26 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 18 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 1 hour Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 7 hours Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 20 hours "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

UN Nuclear Agency Fails To Reach An Agreement With Iran

Why U.S. Steel Output Is On The Rise

Why U.S. Steel Output Is On The Rise

On Monday, President Joe Biden…

LNG Tanker Rates Reach All-Time Highs On Soaring Demand

LNG Tanker Rates Reach All-Time Highs On Soaring Demand

As the world braces for…

Ford Looks To Bring Semiconductor Manufacturing Stateside

Ford Looks To Bring Semiconductor Manufacturing Stateside

A global semiconductor shortage has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada’s Drilling Activity Set To Exceed 2019 Levels Next Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 24, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
  • Strong pricing for natural gas and the highest oil prices since 2014 support the drilling recovery in Canada
  • Next year, a total of 6,457 wells are expected to be drilled in Canada
  • The number of total jobs expected is expected to stand at 34,925 next year, an increase of 7,280 jobs in the Canadian oil patch compared to 2021
Join Our Community

Strong pricing for natural gas and the highest oil prices since 2014 are set to continue supporting the recovery in drilling activity in Canada, which is set to top the 2019 pre-COVID levels next year, the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) said on Tuesday.  

Next year, a total of 6,457 wells are expected to be drilled in Canada, which would be an increase of 1,363 from the 5,094 wells planned for drilling this year, the association representing Canada’s energy service contractors operating close to the wellhead said in its Q4 2021 and 2022 Drilling Forecast.

The number of total jobs expected is expected to stand at 34,925 next year, an increase of 7,280 jobs in the Canadian oil patch compared to 2021, CAOEC said.

Despite the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden revoked the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office in January, effectively killing the project, encouraging news came in recent weeks with the completion of Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project, the Canadian association said.

CAOEC admitted that in comparison to recent years, the expected increase of 1,363 wells and 12,268 operating days of drilling activity means 2022 “is only marginally stronger than 2019 drilling levels.”

Still, the industry association noted that “2021 was a year of optimism for the Canadian energy service sector.”

“After the historic lows we endured last year, 2021 served as a beacon of hope for our sector,” CAOEC President and CEO, Mark A. Scholz, said in a statement.

“The solid rebound on energy demand and subsequent energy shortages across Europe and Asia emphasize the necessity of increased export capacity,” he added, noting that the industry’s labor challenges would continue.

The biggest risk to CAOEC’s forecast is going to be labor constraints, Scholz told Bloomberg in an interview

After years of lows, CAOEC members have struggled this year with crew constraints due to labor shortages, hampering the sector’s ability to meet growing demand, the association said in its forecast.

But overall, “A recovery is well underway in the industry, and the best is yet to come in Canada’s energy sector,” Scholz said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Granholm: Biden Still Has More Tools To Solve High Gasoline, Energy Prices

Next Post

Will The Global Effort To Ease The Oil Price Rally Pay Off?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com