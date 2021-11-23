The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.86 +0.36 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.54 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.972 +0.005 +0.10%
Graph up Heating Oil 40 mins 2.385 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 2.325 -0.012 -0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 75.05 +1.30 +1.76%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.325 -0.012 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 78.41 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Murban 24 hours 80.12 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 24 hours 77.16 +1.71 +2.27%
Graph up Basra Light 24 hours 83.28 +2.43 +3.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 24 hours 82.35 +1.81 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 81.49 +1.55 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 59.35 +1.96 +3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.75 -2.19 -3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 75.75 +0.81 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 77.15 +0.81 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 71.75 +0.81 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 68.85 +0.81 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.85 +0.81 +1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 71.75 +0.81 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 72.75 +0.81 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.75 +0.81 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.54 -2.64 -3.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 72.45 +1.75 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.19 -2.26 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 9 hours NordStream2
  • 16 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 hour Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 15 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 22 mins Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 3 hours "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Biden's Bluff And Covid Cases Drag Oil Prices Down

Biden's Bluff And Covid Cases Drag Oil Prices Down

Oil prices continued to fall…

Electric SUVs Rank Lowest In Reliability: Consumer Reports

Electric SUVs Rank Lowest In Reliability: Consumer Reports

Electric SUVs as a category…

The Energy Transition Will Be Impossible Without Fossil Fuels

The Energy Transition Will Be Impossible Without Fossil Fuels

As one of the year’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 23, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
  • Increased scrutiny and pressure on companies from investors and society could lead to trillions in stranded assets
  • Businesses are waiting for details on carbon markets and carbon emission rules and, potentially, carbon taxes, before re-evaluating their assets
  • IRENA: the value of assets stranded in the upstream fossil fuel sector would total $3.3 trillion by 2050
Join Our Community

The largest international oil and gas firms wrote down assets worth $150 billion last year when prices crashed with the demand slump in the pandemic. Despite the fact that this year's oil prices are now nearly double compared to the 2020 average, the energy industry faces additional impairments in the coming years and decades, this time due to the investor pressure to slash emissions and start accounting for changes to energy demand in the transition to low-carbon sources.   

All industries are under pressure to realign their accounting and financing practices to climate change-related risks, but none more so than the large companies in the energy sector whose core business continues to be oil, gas, and coal.   

The increased scrutiny and pressure on companies from investors and society, as well as uncertainties over long-term demand for fossil fuels, could leave assets, currently estimated to be worth trillions of U.S. dollars, stranded in the future. 

Recent studies have suggested that more than half of oil and gas reserves should remain in the ground if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2050. 

Carbon prices and additional regulations to limit carbon emissions could make a greater number of fossil fuel assets—especially coal—unprofitable as governments, especially in developed nations, press for net-zero emission economies by 2050. 

Businesses are waiting for details on carbon markets and carbon emission rules and, potentially, carbon taxes, before re-evaluating their assets, analysts tell The Wall Street Journal. 

"Carbon charges are likely to come, and they will transform the upstream sector, affecting both asset values and the industry's economics," WoodMac analysts said earlier this year. 

With carbon taxes and prices, more reserves and operations of energy companies, not only in the upstream sector, could be left as "stranded assets." 

Energy Firms Face Trillions Of Stranded Assets By 2050

In its World Energy Transitions Outlook: 1.5°C Pathway report from June 2021, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reiterated its estimates from two years ago that I

"Delaying action could cause this value to rise to an alarming USD 6.5 trillion by 2050 – almost double. Planning in advance also supports a just transition, assisting in the reallocation and creation of jobs and services," according to IRENA. 

Last year, the biggest oil and gas firms in North America and Europe alone wrote down over $150 billion off the value of their assets, the highest since at least 2010 and representing around 10 percent of the companies' combined market capitalizations, an analysis by The Wall Street Journal showed in December. The reassessment of oil and gas assets was so widespread that even ExxonMobil—which until last year hadn't really adjusted the value of its assets in many years—warned of massive write-downs of between $17 billion and $20 billion after-tax in Q4 in its gas assets in the United States, Canada, and Argentina, due to the pandemic and its effect on the industry. TotalEnergies even used "stranded assets" in qualifying Canadian oil sands projects Fort Hills and Surmont as such. 

While the write-downs last year were the direct result of the collapse in prices leading to the reduced value of assets, future impairments would likely be driven by climate-related risks, analysts and think tanks say. 

Not all assets will pass the scrutiny to be resilient and profitable in a world that will still need oil and gas but aims to significantly limit energy-related emissions. 

Long-Term Stranded Assets Risk

If the world's 60 largest listed oil and gas companies continue with a business-as-usual approach, more than $1 trillion of such business-as-usual investment is at risk, including $480 billion in shale/tight oil projects and $240 billion in deepwater projects, financial think tank Carbon Tracker said in a report in September. 

"Companies and investors must prepare for a world of lower long-term fossil fuel prices and a smaller oil and gas industry, and recognise now the risk of stranded assets that this creates," Mike Coffin, Carbon Tracker Head of Oil, Gas and Mining and report co-author, said.

According to a recent study of researchers from the University College London, nearly 60 percent of both oil and fossil methane gas and almost 90 percent of coal must remain in the ground by 2050 in order to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. The findings, published in Nature in September, are based on a 50-percent probability of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century. This would mean that reaching this target would require an even more rapid decline in production and more fossil fuels left in the ground, UCL researchers say. 

Still, the world will need oil and gas for decades to come. Yet, the pressure to account for climate-related risk to assets could bring about billions of asset impairments in the energy industry every year and leave trillions worth of fossil fuel assets stranded.

"Just a few years ago, few within the oil and gas industry would even countenance ideas of climate risk, peak demand, stranded assets, liquidation business models and so on. Today, companies are building strategies around these ideas," Luke Parker, vice president, corporate analysis, at Wood Mackenzie said last year, commenting on the massive write-downs at Shell and BP.

"Demand might still grow from here, and many companies are still chasing a share of that growth. But make no mistake, the corporate landscape is changing, and the majors are changing with it."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bet Pay Off?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?
U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com