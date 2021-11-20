Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 75.94 -2.47 -3.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 78.89 -2.35 -2.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 5.065 +0.163 +3.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 2.293 -0.091 -3.80%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 6 days 72.34 -2.52 -3.37%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.74 +2.00 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.67 +2.47 +3.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.16 -2.17 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 79.88 -2.06 -2.51%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.48 -2.15 -2.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.50 -2.20 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.50 -3.13 -5.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 58.41 -0.80 -1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 77.41 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 78.81 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 73.91 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 73.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 74.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 70.41 +0.05 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.50 -3.00 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.25 -3.00 -4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.05 -2.91 -3.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.00 -2.91 -3.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.00 -2.91 -3.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.50 -3.00 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 1 day "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 2 days MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!

Breaking News:

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

China Prepares To Release Oil From Strategic Reserve

China Prepares To Release Oil From Strategic Reserve

Following a virtual meeting between…

U.S. Asks China To Release More Oil From Its Reserves

U.S. Asks China To Release More Oil From Its Reserves

President Joe Biden has asked…

Is It Fair To Ask Africa To Stop Pumping Oil And Gas?

Is It Fair To Ask Africa To Stop Pumping Oil And Gas?

Many wealthier countries which once…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 20, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man.
  • Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard.
  • This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the U.S. oil and gas industry to determine if it’s engaging in “illegal conduct”.
Join Our Community

This week, the Najah’s Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn’t your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah’s. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 -- a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.

Although global demand for electricity has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, global oil production has not -- not by a long shot. In the United States, oil production remains 12% lower than in February 2020, right before the impact of the pandemic ripped through oil markets. That’s the equivalent of pulling the U.S.’s entire production in the Gulf of Mexico out of the global economy. And oil and gas production levels have remained low even as the world suffers from an extreme energy crunch and skyrocketing fuel prices. 

And whose fault is it? Depending on who you ask, the answer is either Vladmir Putin and a geopolitical power play on the part of Russia, Joe Biden and his dastardly plan to do away with fossil fuels and suck U.S. coffers dry in the process, or OPEC+ and their stingy refusal to respond to the energy crisis unfolding in Europe, Asia, and (to a lesser extent) the United States. Now, President Joe Biden is pointing the finger at another culprit: the conniving and greedy domestic oil and gas industry. This week the U.S. president asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the U.S. oil and gas industry to determine whether companies are engaging in "illegal conduct" by profiting off of consumers’ pain, citing "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies."

"The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies' costs are declining," President Biden wrote this week in a letter to FTC chair Lina Khan. "The Federal Trade Commission has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately." 

Indeed, the price of unfinished gasoline has declined more than 5% over the last month. Typically this decline would be reflected in prices at the pump, but instead, gas station sticker shock continues to intensify across the U.S. "This unexplained large gap between the price of unfinished gasoline and the average price of the pump is well-above the pre-pandemic average," Biden continued, adding that Big Oil is raking in "significant profits off higher energy prices."

Backing up President Biden’s claims, Bloomberg released a report this week that oil and gas explorers in the United States may point to politics as the reason that they are holding back on upping production to ease oil prices, but the real reason is much simpler: they are making money hand over fist. According to figures from Deloitte LLP, U.S. oil companies are making more money now than at any other point in the entire history of the nation’s shale revolution. “And this may just be the beginning,” Bloomberg Markets wrote. “Free cash flow, the key metric watched by investors, probably will increase by 38% next year, presuming oil prices remain elevated.”

The American Petroleum Institute has fired back at President Biden in the wake of his plea to the FTC, saying that the move is merely a “distraction from the fundamental shift that is taking place and the ill-advised government decisions that are exacerbating this challenging situation." A representative of API went on to criticize Biden’s allocation of his time and energy to fight with the domestic oil and gas industry and OPEC+, saying that his attentions would be better spent “encouraging the safe and responsible development of American-made oil and natural gas."

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EIA Sees Brent Oil Price Falling To Average $72 In 2022
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides
How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022
Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision
Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com