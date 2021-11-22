Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.02 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.98 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.699 -0.366 -7.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.306 +0.013 +0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.231 +0.019 +0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 72.34 -2.52 -3.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.231 +0.019 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.74 +2.00 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.67 +2.47 +3.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 74.16 -2.17 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 79.88 -2.06 -2.51%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 79.48 -2.15 -2.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.50 -2.20 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.50 -3.13 -5.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.94 -2.47 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.94 -2.47 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 76.34 -2.47 -3.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.94 -2.97 -4.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 68.04 -2.47 -3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 68.04 -2.47 -3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 70.94 -2.47 -3.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 71.94 -2.47 -3.32%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 67.94 -2.47 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.50 -3.00 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.25 -3.00 -4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 70.05 -2.91 -3.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 74.00 -2.91 -3.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.00 -2.91 -3.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.50 -3.00 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours NordStream2
  • 3 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 22 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 13 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 13 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 5 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 4 days MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!

Breaking News:

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Oil prices fell early on…

Why Oil Prices Will Rise In The Short Term

Why Oil Prices Will Rise In The Short Term

Oil prices are set to…

The Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

It seems that the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 22, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Goldman: The recent oil price decline is not justified by fundamentals
  • Since the end of October, Brent Crude prices have dropped by $8 per barrel to below $80 late last week
  • Goldman continues to keep its $85 forecast for average Brent prices this quarter
Join Our Community

The recent oil price decline is not justified by fundamentals, Goldman Sachs says, keeping its estimate of Brent averaging $85 per barrel in Q4.

The move lower in oil prices so far this month has been excessive amid overblown worries about a strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) release and a hit to demand from the COVID resurgence in Europe and the United States, the U.S. investment bank said in a note to clients carried by Argus.

Since the end of October, Brent Crude prices have dropped by $8 per barrel to below $80 late last week. Concerns about the global economy with the return of lockdowns in Europe and expectations of a coordinated release of reserves from the United States and major Asian oil consumers have dragged the price of oil down over the past two weeks.

Goldman Sachs, however, believes that these concerns are excessive.

“Our pricing model shows that the $8/bl price decline since late October is equivalent to the market pricing in a 4mn b/d combined hit to demand or increase in supply over the next three months,” Goldman Sachs’s analysts wrote in the note cited by Argus.

“This would be ... equivalent to a 100mn bl government stock release as well as a 1.75mn b/d hit to demand due to the current Covid resurgence,” the investment bank noted.

Goldman continues to keep its $85 forecast for average Brent prices this quarter, seeing the downward move as “excessive”, especially in light of the fact that the oil market is still in a deficit.

Last week, the investment bank said that the market had already priced in a concerted release of crude oil from national reserves, adding that the U.S. was expected to release between 20 and 30 million barrels, with the rest of the group likely releasing a combined 30 million barrels.

After a 3% plunge on Friday, oil prices were slightly up on Monday morning, with Brent trading at just over $79 a barrel and WTI Crude at $76.15.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Tank On Renewed COVID Panic
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?
U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022
How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com