Goldman: OPEC+ Unlikely To Open The Taps Despite U.S. Calls

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.41 -0.68 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 70.59 -0.72 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.885 -0.048 -1.22%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.077 -0.027 -1.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 -0.018 -0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 67.39 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 -0.018 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.11 +0.77 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.02 +0.69 +0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.78 +0.98 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.43 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.40 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.98 +1.14 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.51 +0.37 +0.67%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 68.09 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.49 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.39 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.74 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.79 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 63.09 -0.16 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.98 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 4 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 5 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

Peak Oil: Is This Top U.S. Refiner Ditching Oil For Batteries?

Peak Oil: Is This Top U.S. Refiner Ditching Oil For Batteries?

Refiner Phillips 66 is betting…

Nuclear Energy Is Staging A Comeback

Nuclear Energy Is Staging A Comeback

Nuclear energy seems to be…

Oil Prices Fall On Modest Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Fall On Modest Inventory Draw

Oil prices continued to fall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman: OPEC+ Unlikely To Open The Taps Despite U.S. Calls

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 13, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC+ is unlikely to respond with increased production to the U.S. calls amid the surging Delta variant, which is set to dampen short-term oil demand, Goldman Sachs says.

Earlier this week, the White House called on the OPEC+ group to increase oil production more than they had planned in order to tame rising gasoline prices that could derail the global economic recovery.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that “We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices.”

Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery,” the statement further reads.

Commenting on the possibility that OPEC+ lift supply, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a Thursday note carried by Reuters: “We don’t see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21.”

As a result, the investment bank kept its forecast for Brent Crude prices at $80 a barrel at the end of this year. Brent was trading at around $71 early on Friday.

Goldman continues to be bullish on oil, although it expects the Delta variant surge to have a transitory drag on oil demand over the next two months.

China’s oil demand is expected to be 1 million barrels per day (bpd) lower in the next two months than previously expected due to the rising number of COVID cases in the world’s top crude importer, the bank said earlier this week.

“Looking beyond the Delta headwind, we expect the demand recovery to continue alongside rising vaccination rates,” Goldman Sachs said in the Thursday note.

“[W]e imagine that there will be quite a lot of reluctance from the Saudis and the broader group to increase output further, particularly given continued uncertainty over the spread of the delta variant,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Thursday.

“We will need to see how much pressure the US is willing to put on Saudi Arabia in order to see them further opening the taps,” they added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Could Save Argentina’s Struggling Economy

Next Post

U.S. Rig Count Rises To 16-Month High
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com