U.S. Rig Count Rises To 16-Month High

WTI Crude 68.41 -0.68 -0.98%
Brent Crude 70.59 -0.72 -1.01%
Natural Gas 3.885 -0.048 -1.22%
Heating Oil 2.077 -0.027 -1.29%
Gasoline 2.257 -0.018 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 67.39 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 -0.018 -0.80%

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.11 +0.77 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.02 +0.69 +0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.78 +0.98 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.43 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.40 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.98 +1.14 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.51 +0.37 +0.67%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 68.09 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.49 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.39 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.74 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.79 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 63.09 -0.16 -0.25%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.98 -0.16 -0.22%

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Rig Count Rises To 16-Month High

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 13, 2021, 12:09 PM CDT
The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 9 this week, according to Baker Hughes—after rising by 3 last week.

The total rig count is now 500, up 256 from the same time last year—the highest rig count since April 2020, but still down sharply from the 790 active rigs prior to the pandemic.

The U.S. oil rig count rose by 10 this week to 397, while the number of gas rigs fell by 1. Miscellaneous rigs held at zero.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending August 6 rose by 100,000 bpd to an average of 11.3 million barrels per day, which is nearly 2 million barrels per day short of the levels produced prior to the pandemic.

Canada’s overall rig count increased by 8. Active oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 164, up 110 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 2 this week, while rigs in the Eagle Ford rose by 4.  The Permian’s total rig count is now 128 rigs above what it was this time last year, while the Eagle Ford’s rig count is 25 more than it was this time last year, at 36.

The Frac Spread Count provided by Primary Vision shows that fracking crews fell for the second week in a row, to 235 for week ending August 6, down 4 for the week. The frac spread count estimates the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells. This frac count is still up by 100 so far this year.

At 11:03 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading at $68.94 barrel—down $0.15 on the day but up $0.60 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark was trading at $71.07 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

