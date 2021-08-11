Chinese Oil Demand To Crash By 1 Million Bpd On Covid Surge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 69.25 +0.96 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 71.65 +1.02 +1.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 26 mins 4.059 -0.030 -0.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 2.106 +0.026 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.302 +0.034 +1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 67.65 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.302 +0.034 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.65 -1.66 -2.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.19 -2.05 -2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.49 +1.94 +3.01%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.53 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.47 +2.07 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.53 +1.92 +2.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.07 +1.76 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 54.99 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 67.29 +1.81 +2.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 68.69 +1.81 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 64.39 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 64.09 +1.81 +2.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 66.79 +1.71 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 62.54 +1.81 +2.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 69.52 -1.44 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 63.20 +0.96 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +1.75 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.18 +1.81 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 40 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 3 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Asia Buys Less Saudi Crude As COVID Restrictions Return

Big Oil Continues To Ramp Up Investments In South America

Big Oil Continues To Ramp Up Investments In South America

Supermajors betting big on South…

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

A particularly interesting arbitrage window…

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Market Demand Recovers

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Market Demand Recovers

President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese Oil Demand To Crash By 1 Million Bpd On Covid Surge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 11, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

China’s oil demand is expected to be 1 million barrels per day (bpd) lower in the next two months than previously expected due to the rising number of COVID cases in the world’s top crude importer, Goldman Sachs says.

Still, the overall hit to global oil demand will be more moderate, the investment bank said in a note carried by Reuters. Goldman Sachs analysts now see total global crude oil demand at 97.8 million bpd over the next two months, compared to an estimated 98.4 million bpd in July.

China imposed in the past two weeks widespread restrictions on travel in major cities, including Beijing, to contain a resurgence in COVID cases of the Delta variant. As with the previous outbreak, which China stifled with a complete lockdown, the rise in infections is affecting movement and, consequently, fuel use.

China is also testing tens of millions of people and is suspending airline and long-haul bus trips from cities with reported COVID cases in an attempt to eradicate early the Delta variant outbreak in the country. The capital Beijing is also tightening travel restrictions, adding to the already growing concerns about fuel demand in the top oil importer in the world. Related: Shell Reports $5.5 Billion Net Profit And Hikes Dividends

“The base case remains that the Delta wave will impact demand, including in China, for only two months, consistent with prior cycles, including most recently in India,” Goldman Sachs said in the note carried by Reuters.

The bank sees the Delta variant impact as a short-lived drag on demand in China, while oil demand in Europe, India, and Latin America continues to pick up.

Goldman Sachs remains bullish on oil, still seeing a deficit in the market. This deficit could be reduced by 1 million bpd in the next few weeks with the Delta variant surge, but the effect will be transitory, according to the bank.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EIA Lowers Oil Production Expectations For 2022

Next Post

Peak Gasoline Demand Forecasts Aren't Scaring Big Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com