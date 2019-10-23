Goldman: A Major Oil Price Rally Is On The Horizon

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.97 +1.49 +2.73%
Brent Crude 22 mins 61.17 +1.47 +2.46%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Mars US 1 hour 56.17 +1.34 +2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
Urals 17 hours 55.25 +1.50 +2.79%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.97 +1.34 +2.94%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.80 -0.62 -1.04%
Murban 2 days 60.82 -0.57 -0.93%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.26 +1.79 +3.62%
Basra Light 2 days 65.12 +0.20 +0.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.90 +1.45 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Girassol 2 days 60.26 +1.50 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.59 +1.82 +4.95%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 37.98 +0.72 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 64 days 48.48 +0.97 +2.04%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 54.88 +0.97 +1.80%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 48.73 -1.28 -2.56%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 51.23 +0.47 +0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 52.73 -2.53 -4.58%
Central Alberta 5 mins 48.98 +0.47 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 +2.00 +4.52%
ANS West Coast 41 days 63.12 -0.33 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.92 +1.81 +3.76%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.74 +0.85 +1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 1 min Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 3 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 2 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 27 mins Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 5 hours Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale
  • 16 hours Devaluing the Yuan
  • 1 day Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 9 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 40 mins AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 1 day Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 5 hours IMO 2020:
  • 9 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken

Breaking News:

China Is Desperate To Boost Shale Gas Production

Alt Text

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is Not Worth $2 Trillion

One of the main reasons…

Alt Text

The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

A Russian natural gas pipeline…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Climb As EIA Reports Surprise Inventory Draw

The EIA has contradicted API…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman: A Major Oil Price Rally Is On The Horizon

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 23, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

Energy forecasters see a worsening supply glut in 2020, putting OPEC+ in a bind. But beyond that, the bust could result in a boom as supply growth slows to a trickle.

“For three years, oversupply has deteriorated Energy equity sentiment,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Monday. That presented an impossible choice for OPEC – cut output or let prices crash? The group chose to slash production in an effort to rescue prices, but in doing so, it arguably prolonged the adjustment by propping up unprofitable shale drillers.

OPEC faces the same choice as it approaches its December meeting, and the prospect of another year of oversupply looms.

However, U.S. shale is indeed slowing down. Theoretically, as shale drillers bite the dust in increasing numbers and rigs continue to get scrapped, the slowdown will help the market rebalance, which could lead to a more durable price rally.

“We believe this inflection may be around a year away,” Goldman Sachs wrote.

The investment bank says that slowing U.S. shale production growth combined with a shortage of investment in long-term projects will lead to a new boom. Related: How Much Oil Is Up For Grabs In Syria?

Goldman lowered its forecast for U.S. oil production growth to 0.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2020, down sharply from its 1 mb/d forecast previously. Interestingly, Goldman attributed the downward revision not just to a slowdown in drilling, but also to “updated longer-term decline rates to be consistent with play-to-date results,” which is a complicated way of saying shale wells are not performing as well as previously anticipated.

Some shale drillers will engage in high-grading, or drilling in the best spots, which provides a “temporary productivity boost in 2020,” the bank said. But “initial 2019 productivity data suggests that shale productivity improvements appear to be decelerating across key US oil shale plays and deteriorating in the Eagle Ford Shale.”

The analysts added that “oil decline rates “may have increased somewhat relative to earlier years of shale.” What does all of this mean? A peak in productivity gains “may be only a year away.” That doesn’t mean an outright decline in output is imminent, but drillers may have to pump much more money into the ground to extract a barrel of oil than previously thought.

Weaker supply growth from U.S. shale also coincides with a slowdown in supply additions from large-scale projects. “The last wave of 2014/15-sanctioned long lead time projects will be ramped up in the next 6-9 months,” Goldman said. The oil price crash that began in 2014 led to severe declines in investment in long-term megaprojects. Ultra-deepwater, Canadian oil sands, and other massive and complex oil projects were off the table in a market that saw Brent crude drop by more than half. Related: Oil Rebounds On Rare Market Optimism

Because those projects take years to come online, we are only now reaching the end of the pre-2014 project pipeline.

In the short run, oil prices are languishing below $60 per barrel, and Goldman Sachs says that little will change. “[A]bsent growth or geopolitical tensions escalating into meaningful shocks, we expect that Brent oil prices are likely to continue trading in 2020 around our $60/bbl forecast,” the investment bank wrote in a separate report published on October 22.

However, in a year or so, Goldman sees the market hitting that inflection point, at which point OPEC+ faces a set of decisions as prices start to rise. OPEC+ could gradually raise production, easing output back online and keeping prices at around $60 per barrel. It could also choose not to raise production, pushing up prices. Finally, in an undersupplied market, OPEC may need to raise output by a more significant degree, but prices still rise and OPEC runs low on spare capacity.

It’s not clear how instructive these three scenarios are since they cover a wide range of outcomes (i.e., oil prices could stay low, or they could go up!), but the notion that the market could reach an inflection point in a year is an interesting one. If it comes to pass, it would mark the end of a downturn that lasted more than half of a decade.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Elon Musk’s Eight Most Outrageous Ideas
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil
The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

 The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

 Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com