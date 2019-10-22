Dreams Of An Aramco IPO Are Fading Fast

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.20 +0.69 +1.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.49 +0.53 +0.90%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.451 +0.010 +0.41%
Mars US 22 hours 53.86 -0.82 -1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.50 -0.56 -0.93%
Urals 2 days 54.55 +0.40 +0.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Mexican Basket 2 days 45.63 -0.47 -1.02%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.451 +0.010 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.42 -0.21 -0.35%
Murban 2 days 61.39 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.47 -1.20 -2.37%
Basra Light 2 days 64.92 -0.51 -0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.45 -0.78 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Girassol 2 days 58.76 -0.70 -1.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.50 -0.56 -0.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.77 +0.95 +2.65%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 37.26 -0.36 -0.96%
Canadian Condensate 63 days 47.51 -0.36 -0.75%
Premium Synthetic 53 days 53.91 -0.36 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 50.01 -1.01 -1.98%
Peace Sour 23 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Peace Sour 23 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 50.76 -0.36 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 55.26 -0.36 -0.65%
Central Alberta 23 hours 48.51 -0.36 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
ANS West Coast 40 days 63.74 +0.29 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.26 -0.47 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.89 -0.32 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 12 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 3 hours Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 18 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police
  • 3 hours Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 11 hours IMO 2020:
  • 2 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 1 day China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 27 mins China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 1 day Civil Unrest Is Erupting All Over The World, But Just Wait Until America Joins The Party...
  • 1 day Australian Hydroelectric Plant Cost Overruns
  • 1 hour Devaluing the Yuan
  • 21 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 1 day Ford Planning Huge North American Charging Network

Breaking News:

Is China Facing A Gas Shortage?

Alt Text

Brimming Storage And No Buyers: Venezuela’s Oil Production Tanks

Venezuela’s oil production continued to…

Alt Text

Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices slipped shortly after…

Alt Text

Oil Discoveries Hit 70-Year Low

The last three years has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Dreams Of An Aramco IPO Are Fading Fast

Join Our Community
Aramco IPO

Once again reports are out that Saudi Aramco is said to be pushing its mammoth IPO top completed by the end of this year (reportedly relying more on Saudi and MidEast regional investors).

The kickoff, originally scheduled for Oct. 20, was delayed after Aramco got mixed feedback from international investors. Bloomberg reports that Aramco now plans to press on with the listing plans by relying more on investors from Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East to buy its shares, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

But, as S&P Global Platts Insight blog notes, Saudi Aramco’s IPO looks doomed to failure as it targets a $2 trillion flotation. Tepid oil prices, the fraught politics of the Middle East and the demonization of fossil fuel producers in response to climate change fears have all made the initial public offering (IPO) a mission impossible.

The kingdom had looked poised to list up to 2 percent of its shares on its domestic market within weeks. But the long-delayed partial privatization of the world’s largest state-owned oil company now faces another indefinite postponement after the devastating attacks last month on some of its most important facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Overnight, the attacks shut down 5.7 million barrels per day of Saudi Arabia’s oil production, roughly equivalent to 6 percent of global supply. A catastrophic spike in oil prices was only narrowly avoided because of the kingdom’s own emergency stockpiles, and its swift response in patching up the damage and restoring output in record time. But this has come at a high price to Aramco, which potential investors will want to see accounted for before paying any kind of premium for its shares in an IPO.

(Click to enlarge)

It is a level of detail that the normally secretive Aramco is probably uncomfortable to reveal. In August, Aramco for the first time gave potential investors a glimpse of its first-half earnings. Net income of almost $50 billion made it comfortably the world’s most profitable company. However, the cost of repairs at Abqaiq and the inconvenience caused by the attacks will be an ugly blemish on its otherwise pristine balance sheet.

Related: Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

Despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to beef up the American military presence in Saudi Arabia to help protect its oil, the idea of investing in Aramco has become a much risker proposition following the attacks. The Abqaiq episode is the latest in a spate of violent incidents that have targeted oil tankers, refineries and export pipelines in the region. Blamed on either rebels from Yemen or, more worryingly, Iran, the attacks have highlighted Aramco’s vulnerability to the combustible Middle East and concerns that investors will be left paying the bill for any repairs in the future.

Oil price adds to problems

Oil prices are also making it harder for Aramco’s bankers to deliver the target $2 trillion valuation set by the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud. The heir to the Saudi throne wants to raise at least $100 billion from the sale of up to a 5 percent stake in the company to fund his Vision 2030 economic development plans, which include building a giant robotic city called NEOM on the kingdom’s Red Sea coast. Few experts believe this lofty valuation is possible with crude trading at around $60 per barrel.

Three years after he first announced the idea of listing shares in Aramco, and growing impatient because of repeated delays, the crown prince replaced the country’s oil minister last month with his brother, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. However, negative events have again overtaken IPOs prospects.

(Click to enlarge)

Oil markets aren’t helping. Last month, the influential US Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut its outlook for oil demand growth to 890,000 barrels per day for 2019. It’s the first time oil market growth will have fallen below 1 million barrels per day since 2011. The EIA has cut its initial forecast of 1.5 million barrels per day of demand growth this year for seven months in a row as trade disputes and a slowdown in global trade weigh on sentiment.

Some international fund managers who have recently visited Aramco doubt the company would choose the current economic climate to list shares and would rather delay the offering until oil prices rebound, even though this may take years to happen.

(Click to enlarge)

However, this strategy would also carry risks as international investors come under increasing pressure to either divest existing holdings in fossil fuel producers like Aramco, or avoid the sector altogether.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney is among a growing list of policymakers pushing for financial institutions to make mandatory disclosures of climate change risk and carbon emissions. More forecasters are also predicting a peak in global oil demand being reached over the next decade by 2030, which makes Aramco a less attractive proposition.

In response, Aramco may have to offer investors even bigger returns. Last month, the company revealed it would pay $75 billion in dividends next year and prioritize the interests of private investors going forward should its performance fall short. However, this still may not be enough to lure investors away from the sector’s bellwether international oil companies such as BP, Exxon Mobil and Shell.

A highly-paid army of bankers, financial advisors, consultants and public relations flacks drafted into the kingdom have once again failed to deliver the Aramco IPO on schedule. Investors are losing patience and interest.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Best Way To Invest In Modern Day Oil Exploration

Next Post

The U.S. Smashes Another Oil Export Record
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil
The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

 The Oil & Gas Rig Count Collapse Continues

The Oil & Gas Rig Count Collapse Continues

 The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com