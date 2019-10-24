Trump Dismisses Climate Agreement And Backs U.S. Oil

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.11 -0.12 -0.21%
Brent Crude 45 mins 61.67 +0.50 +0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 +0.008 +0.32%
Mars US 2 hours 56.33 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.42 +0.64 +1.07%
Urals 18 hours 57.10 +1.85 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.65 +0.68 +1.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 +0.008 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.45 +0.63 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.31 +0.05 +0.10%
Basra Light 2 days 66.45 +1.33 +2.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.12 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Girassol 2 days 60.65 +0.39 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.42 +0.64 +1.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 39.47 +1.49 +3.92%
Canadian Condensate 65 days 49.97 +1.49 +3.07%
Premium Synthetic 55 days 56.37 +1.49 +2.72%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.47 +1.74 +3.57%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.72 +1.49 +3.09%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.72 +1.49 +3.09%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.72 +1.49 +2.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.22 +1.49 +2.83%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.47 +1.49 +3.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 18 hours 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 42 days 64.00 +0.88 +1.39%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.18 +0.26 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.13 +0.26 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.13 +0.26 +0.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +1.75 +3.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.55 +1.81 +2.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 3 hours Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 4 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 43 mins Diplomatic immunity
  • 32 mins Market Dysfunction Will Ultimately Have Its Limits
  • 3 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 59 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 7 hours Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 7 hours China Increases Dog Meat Consumption Amid Pork Shortage
  • 1 day AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 1 day The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 1 day Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 1 day Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Breaking News:

The World’s Trendiest Oil Blend

Alt Text

Iran Prepares For War With Israel (Part 2)

Iran has been emboldened by…

Alt Text

The 4 Oil Stocks You Should Have Bought In January

Despite a tough year in…

Alt Text

A Tiny Island With Huge Energy Ambitions

Cyprus faces both technical and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump Dismisses Climate Agreement And Backs U.S. Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2019, 9:17 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump dismisses

President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States will be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, praising soaring U.S. oil and gas production at the same time.

“I withdrew the United States from the terrible, one-sided Paris Climate Accord,” President Trump said at the 9th Annual Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the United States can formally begin the process to pull out of the climate agreement on November 4.

This day is the earliest date on which the U.S. can submit a formal letter to the United Nations to begin the process of withdrawal, which would be completed one year after that, right around the time of the 2020 presidential election.

“The Paris Accord would’ve been shutting down American producers with excessive regulatory restrictions like you would not believe, while allowing foreign producers to pollute with impunity,” President Trump said at the Pittsburgh conference, touting America’s air and water as ones of the cleanest on earth.

“And, you know, as I said before, we’re now number one, not by a little bit, but by far. Way ahead of Saudi Arabia. Way ahead of Russia. But we can do even much better than that,” the U.S. President added, referring to U.S. oil production.  

Petroleum and natural gas production in the United States jumped by 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively, in 2018, setting new production records and placing the United States as the world’s single largest producer of oil and natural gas, EIA has estimated. Related: Two Dead Following ISIS Attack On Iraqi Oil Field

Although the Trump Administration will soon formally begin the withdrawal from the global climate agreement, cities, states, and businesses continue to pledge emissions reduction through organizations such as America’s Pledge and We Are Still In. Across America, 24 states have committed to upholding the U.S. commitment to the Paris Accord of reducing emissions 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

The Trump Administration’s intent to start the withdrawal process drew criticism from the Center for American Progress, whose president and CEO Neera Tanden said:

“Instead of projecting strength, this action weakens America on the world stage and cedes leadership on climate change and other challenges of our time to countries like Russia and China.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman: A Major Oil Price Rally Is On The Horizon

Next Post

One Of The World’s Largest Oil Companies Just Ditched The Dollar
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on October 24 2019 said:
    If we put aside the hype about US shale oil by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and its cahoots like Rystad Energy, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and BP Statistical Review of World Energy, we come to the conclusion that the United States isn’t the world’s number one crude oil producer as President Trump claimed.

    Russia with a production of 11.3 million barrels a day (mbd) is the world’s largest crude oil producer, followed by the United States at 11.10 mbd and Saudi Arabia at 9.75 mbd.

    Though the EIA claims production at 12.10 mbd for this year, this figure is highly inflated by at least 1 mbd. In 2018 US oil production averaged 10.961 mbd according to the authoritative 2019 OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin. Between January and July this year, US shale oil production added only 140,000 barrels a day (b/d) over 2018. By adding 140,000 b/d to the 2018 oil production of 10.961 we come to a figure of 11.10 mbd for US oil production in 2019.

    President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement is a blunder not dissimilar in its global implications to his other blunder of withdrawing the US from the nuclear deal with Iran. One major consolation is that across America, 24 states have committed to upholding the U.S. commitment to the Paris Accord.

    Another major consolation is that the abundance of cheap US shale gas has caused a major shift in the United States from coal to gas thus helping the country reduce its pollution footprint.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • Phil Mirzoev on October 24 2019 said:
    "Trump Dismisses Climate Agreement And Backs U.S. Oil" And rightfully so. Many things to fairly criticize Trump about, but this one is not one of them, in my view.
    If Gretta Thurnberg wants to run energy policy and development of the US and bear real responsibility for really lost (or newly-found) childhoods, then by all means - sign the Paris Agreement. Before that this tantrum of hysterics, pretty much represented by Paris agreement, is of no help at all to the modernization and development of energy sector.
    If anyone wants to fight over-reliance on oil (and this replacement is going on in the US without any Paris Agreements), let him buy more shares of hydrogen fuel-cells companies. I'd advise Gretta to do the same: invest in Bloom Energy or Ballard Power Systems - that will help much more to the green transition

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil
The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

 Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com