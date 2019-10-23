Elon Musk’s Eight Most Outrageous Ideas

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.97 +1.49 +2.73%
Brent Crude 22 mins 61.17 +1.47 +2.46%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Mars US 1 hour 56.17 +1.34 +2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
Urals 17 hours 55.25 +1.50 +2.79%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.97 +1.34 +2.94%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.80 -0.62 -1.04%
Murban 2 days 60.82 -0.57 -0.93%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.26 +1.79 +3.62%
Basra Light 2 days 65.12 +0.20 +0.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.90 +1.45 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Girassol 2 days 60.26 +1.50 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.59 +1.82 +4.95%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 37.98 +0.72 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 64 days 48.48 +0.97 +2.04%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 54.88 +0.97 +1.80%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 48.73 -1.28 -2.56%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 51.23 +0.47 +0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 52.73 -2.53 -4.58%
Central Alberta 5 mins 48.98 +0.47 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 +2.00 +4.52%
ANS West Coast 41 days 63.12 -0.33 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.92 +1.81 +3.76%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.74 +0.85 +1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 1 min Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 3 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 2 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 27 mins Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 5 hours Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale
  • 16 hours Devaluing the Yuan
  • 1 day Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 9 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 40 mins AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 1 day Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 5 hours IMO 2020:
  • 9 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken

Breaking News:

China Is Desperate To Boost Shale Gas Production

Alt Text

ISIS Was Built On Oil

The Islamic State has been…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Climb As EIA Reports Surprise Inventory Draw

The EIA has contradicted API…

Alt Text

Just How Powerful Was The Biggest Bomb Ever Dropped?

The Doomsday Clock is closer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Elon Musk’s Eight Most Outrageous Ideas

By Irina Slav - Oct 23, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Musk

He’s rumored to have toyed with creating a zombie apocalypse just to promote his new flamethrowers, to have suggested solidarity with a non-existent ‘Flat Earth Society’, and possibly even to be an alien trying to get back to Mars. 

Elon Musk may be an impulsive mad scientist--not to mention an out-of-control Tweeter - but there’s no arguing that he’s a history-making, revolutionary visionary-extraordinaire who boasts one more title that those great minds who came before him often lacked: He’s also the ultimate entrepreneur. 

And it’s always the entrepreneur who manages to bring science fiction to life. 

From commercializing the electric vehicle to the Powerwall, Musk’s ideas have changed the way the world works.

So what’s next? You’d be surprised. These 8 insane ideas could end up challenging our notion of reality with the Elon Musk effect.  

#1 Ultimate Extreme Tourism: Outer Space

Elon Musk is by no means the first to think about reusing rockets or even the first to try and do it. But his SpaceX is the first company that has managed to launch a rocket into space and then land it whole. The first time SpaceX successfully landed a rocket was back in 2016, and since then the company has been improving the process and technology. This basically means that Musk’s idea of space tourism with reusable rockets may not be as science fiction-y as it sounds. SpaceX is the closest to making this a reality than any other company.

#2 Electric Super Highways--Underground

Thanks to abundant media coverage, it sometimes seems that Elon Musk is nothing short of a fount of ideas, some weirder than others. The idea of tunnels running under congested cities and taking some of the traffic load sure sounded like one of the weirder ones. And yet, one tunnel is already a fact in California and another is being drilled in Nevada. True, they are far from the high-speed electric highways Musk envisages as the end result of his Boring Company project, but it’s a start and it might just work… as long as enough people buy electric cars—because the Boring Company tunnels are strictly EV.

#3 Mass Transit At Hundreds of Miles Per Hour

Musk came up with this idea of a superfast way of moving goods and people using magnetic fields in a vacuum back in 2013. Like his other ideas, it was fantastical and futuristic. Now, there are Hyperloop contests and a Hyperloop company—Virgin Hyperloop One—which, while not affiliated in any way with Elon Musk, plans to start building the first working prototype vacuum tube for the Hyperloop in India by the end of next year. According to the CEO, the pods transporting people and goods via the Hyperloop would achieve speeds of 670 mph. Related: Big Oil Hit Hard By Supreme Court Rejection

#4 The Million-Mile Battery

Battery range is the Achilles heel of electric vehicles. Range constraints, along with price, are the main barriers to the adoption of EVs. And Tesla—or rather researchers working with Tesla—are working to eliminate that barrier. Just this month researchers said that they had made a battery cell dense enough for the battery to last as long as a million miles. This stunning announcement came several months after Elon Musk floated the possibility of a million-mile-battery, which many dismissed. But not so fast! Musk may have known something that the rest of us didn’t at the time. As to how practical, or rather cost-effective, these million-mile batteries are, we have yet to discover.

#5 Flying Cars

Back in 2014, in an interview with The Independent, Elon Musk said “We could definitely make a flying car – but that's not the hard part. The hard part is, how do you make a flying car that's super safe and quiet? Because if it's a howler, you're going to make people very unhappy." Now, a Slovak company has developed an electric plane-car hybrid that it claims can operate both in the air and on the ground. And, since it’s all-electric, it will be quiet. Now all its maker has to solve are the critical weight considerations—and the price tag—which stands at more than a million dollars right now.

#6 Nuke Mars!

This tweet by Musk from August 16th may have had some of his newer fans or critics confused, but it’s actually related to an older and a lot more well-known idea of Musk’s: colonizing the Red Planet. To succeed in that, Musk has argued, we need to make the planet’s temperature higher and, apparently, the quickest and most efficient way to do that is by striking it with thermonuclear missiles. However, judging by research that says any Mars colony would be almost entirely dependent on imports from Earth for the first 100 years, one wonders if it’s worth it. Especially since following these first import-dependent years the colonists would have to subsist on crickets and lab meat. That said, we’re willing to give Musk the benefit of the doubt on this one, given his track record for bucking the trend when it comes to making the impossible possible. 

#7 Internet for All

This idea isn’t actually such a weird one. A lot of people—politicians and businessmen alike—have been looking into ways to utilize outer space even better than we are utilizing it now. The idea of beaming the internet from space is one of these ways. To this end, Musk’s SpaceX has launched a Starlink project that envisages the launch of as many as 42,000 satellites into orbit. For context, that’s five times the number of all the satellites orbiting Earth right now. But that’s just one part of the project, and that alone is costly enough. Another is a million ground stations to receive the signal. For now, it looks unprofitable. But who knows what will happen in a decade?

#8 Neuralink

There is little doubt this is the most controversial of Elon Musk’s ideas: linking the human brain with a computer as a way to ensure our survival in case general AI takes over the world. Now, we’re years—some say decades—away from general AI, the sort of AI we’ve seen in “I, Robot” and, well, “A.I.”. Others say we will never get there, and that’s not really bad. Related: Two Dead Following ISIS Attack On Iraqi Oil Field

However, Musk, like Bill Gates, is worried about AI. So in 2016 he set up a company called Neuralink to develop a brain-computer interface that will initially be used to help people with neural disorders, but will eventually enable a human’s "symbiosis with artificial intelligence." The “eventual” part seems to be quite a long way away, according to neuroscientists.  We’re okay with that delay.

It’s no coincidence Musk has such a cult-like following. His ideas sound far-fetched at the beginning, but when they begin to take shape it turns out they may actually be realistic.

Of course, there is a gap between “realistic” and “sensible” but in all honesty, who wouldn’t get at least a little bit excited about space travel, ultrahigh-speed pods and underground highways?

The world eagerly awaits Mr. Musk’s next crazy or brilliant—or both--idea.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Best Thing About The Death Of Coal

Next Post

Goldman: A Major Oil Price Rally Is On The Horizon
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil
The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

 The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

 Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com