Global Oil Demand Is Bouncing Back

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 40.59 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins 43.14 -0.23 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.718 -0.005 -0.29%
Graph down Mars US 50 mins 41.49 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.86 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.58 -0.51 -1.34%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.718 -0.005 -0.29%
Graph down Marine 2 days 43.45 -0.67 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.88 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.48 +0.32 +0.74%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.87 -0.54 -1.14%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.65 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.86 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.82 +0.09 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 29.18 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 34.33 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.93 -0.47 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.33 -0.47 -1.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 37.68 -0.22 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 36.68 -0.47 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 37.93 -0.97 -2.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 39.78 -0.37 -0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 36.68 -0.47 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.88 +0.61 +1.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.54 -0.16 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.49 -0.35 -0.76%
Breaking News:

Shell: UK Could Achieve Goal To Ban Gasoline Cars Sales As Early As 2030

The Wave Of Big Oil Write-Downs Is Far From Over

The Wave Of Big Oil Write-Downs Is Far From Over

Supermajors are writing down assets…

How To Trade An Illogical Oil Market

How To Trade An Illogical Oil Market

Despite the threat of new…

Scientists Find Way To Convert Water Droplets Into Energy

Scientists Find Way To Convert Water Droplets Into Energy

Dutch and Chinese scientists reported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Oil Demand Is Bouncing Back

By Editorial Dept - Jul 17, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
1. China gobbles up commodities

- China imported roughly 13 mb/d of oil in June, a record high.

- China also imported a record high 656,000 tons of copper last month. “This shows that China took advantage of the low copper prices in the spring (for a time copper was priced below $5,000) to buy up large quantities on the world market,” Commerzbank said in a note.

- But tensions between the U.S. and China are putting downward pressure on commodities. Copper prices fell 1.5 percent on Monday, although prices are still elevated.

- Also, the buying spree may have been temporary, as both crude oil and copper prices have increased.

- “The relatively high price level now and the high utilization of storage capacities in China make it unlikely that the buying spree will continue,” Commerzbank cautioned in a note.

2. Oil demand on the mend

- Global oil demand is “on the mend,” according to a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

- But the recovery differs between developed markets and emerging markets. Most developed markets (outside of the U.S.) along with China are past their peak of Covid-19 cases. There, demand is rebounding quickly. But in many emerging markets, the virus is still spreading.

- Aviation is the one sector where demand destruction will be more long-lasting. Aviation only accounts for 7 percent of total oil demand, but the 80 percent decline in flights is a “big…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

