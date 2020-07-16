Smart Cities Will Revolutionize Energy Consumption After The Pandemic

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 49 mins 40.75 -0.45 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 43.37 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 41.85 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 42.60 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.09 +0.94 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.12 +1.33 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.29 +1.32 +3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.16 +0.44 +1.03%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.41 +0.81 +1.74%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.46 +0.48 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.73 +0.23 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 29.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.40 +1.26 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.40 +1.11 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.80 +1.11 +2.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.90 +1.06 +2.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.90 +1.61 +4.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.15 +1.66 +4.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.88 +0.61 +1.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 34.70 -0.45 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.84 +0.91 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 28 mins COVID is real now
  • 6 mins The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 18 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 2 hours Biden, Gates, Musk and Other V.I.P. Twitter Users Hacked In Bitcoin Scam
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 19 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 1 day Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 2 days Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 4 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 2 days There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid

Breaking News:

Shell CEO: Don’t Expect V-Shaped Oil Demand Recovery

U.S. Rig Count Falls For 18th Week In A Row

U.S. Rig Count Falls For 18th Week In A Row

The U.S. oil rig count…

The Wave Of Big Oil Write-Downs Is Far From Over

The Wave Of Big Oil Write-Downs Is Far From Over

Supermajors are writing down assets…

Will Trump’s Proposed ESG Regulation Help Big Oil?

Will Trump’s Proposed ESG Regulation Help Big Oil?

The Trump administration has proposed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Smart Cities Will Revolutionize Energy Consumption After The Pandemic

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT Updated: Jul 16, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The coronavirus pandemic may have put many investment plans on hold, but it has also highlighted the global drive to sustainable living in energy-efficient cities.

COVID-19 and the economic slowdown from the measures to contain it have had many national and local governments think about building back a better future, one that involves intelligent use of energy resources.

Technology and innovation are an integral part of helping cities to make more efficient use of energy, while many parts of the world are moving toward increased environmental awareness and a strategic push to curb greenhouse gas emissions.  

During the pandemic, governments are using investment in technology to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and to help the economy after the COVID-19 fallout, ARC Advisory Group said earlier this month. Despite the current headwinds, many cities continue to pursue investment in 'smart city' technology, which could be a boon to economic recovery, the advisory said.

Data and data analysis through various algorithms, digital simulations, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can improve energy efficiency by effecting real-world changes to energy use, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on energy efficiency and digitalization last year.

"Digitalisation enables "smart" buildings, vehicles and industrial facilities to provide new sources of flexible load to the energy system, which can help to reduce renewables curtailment on the supply side and support communities to consume energy produced themselves, "behind the meter". With more renewables in the system, and more community self-consumption, the end result is a more efficient energy system, thanks to reductions in losses associated with producing and distributing energy," the IEA said.

The pandemic gives cities the unique opportunity to become more energy-efficient and to reduce their carbon footprint.

And technology plays a crucial role in helping cities make the most of smart utilities, smart mobility, and smart buildings, technology professional Ankit Mishra writes in Forbes.

Smart Utilities 

Utilities around the world have started using more AI and digital twinning to accommodate more renewable energy generation in the grid, the IEA said in its Smart Grids report last month. While overall investment in grids dropped for the third year in a row in 2019, technology has become smarter, and investment in advanced metering infrastructure, utility automation, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure accounted for more than 15 percent of total grid spending. The share of digital grid infrastructure investment grew from 10 percent in 2014 to 17 percent in 2019, the IEA's estimates showed. Related: Joe Biden Promises ‘Historic Investments’ In Clean Energy

Utilities Iberdrola, Enel, Rte, and e.On in Europe, as well as Exelon, Duke, and Edison International in the United States reported record spending on software last year, according to the IEA.

Some utilities in the U.S. used advanced technology to smoothen grid operations.

For example, American Electric Power (AEP), which delivers electricity to 5 million Americans, had Siemens create an electrical digital twin to simplify grid planning and better manage the growing contribution to the grid of energy from renewable sources.

"All the components that exist within it are represented at a connective, specific device level and allow a number of analytical and optical views of what the system is doing, is able to do and what it is projected to do," said Mike Carlson, who heads Siemens' North America Digital Grid business.

San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), PA Consulting, and predictive analytics solutions provider Toumetis said in April they had co-developed iPredict, "the world's first artificially intelligent system to prevent power outages by predicting asset failures weeks in advance."

Smart Mobility

To curb emissions and improve residents' health and offer them greener lifestyle choices, many cities are also banning the use of gasoline and diesel cars in city centers and promoting the increased use of electric vehicles (EVs) for commuting. Fast-charging public infrastructure could be a key driver for more electric cars on the roads to the cities.

EVs and power systems can mutually benefit from integration, according to the IEA's Global EV Outlook 2020 from June 2020. "Over the coming decade, managing electric vehicle charging patterns will be key to encourage charging at periods of low electricity demand or high renewables-based electricity generation," the IEA said in the report.

Related: Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

EVs could help the power grid's storage needs as growing shares of renewable energy sources—predominantly solar and wind—are being incorporated into electricity grids, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says.

"Smart charging for electric vehicles (EVs) holds the key to unleash synergies between the clean transport sector and low-carbon electricity. It minimizes the load impact from EVs and unlocks the flexibility to use more solar and wind power," IRENA said in a report last year.

Smart Buildings

Another path for energy efficiency in cities is making buildings save more energy and constructing new homes and offices with energy efficiency in mind. Technology helps in energy-saving in buildings, too, from smart homes to predictive analytics solutions to measure the energy use of commercial buildings.

For example, an intelligent energy management solution from Panasonic has powered an innovative, carbon-dioxide-saving energy solution for a smart city project in Berlin, Germany, which provides nearly CO2-free heating to 90 households. The installation in Berlin combines sustainability and digitalization, photovoltaic (PV) panels, and storage batteries integrated into an intelligent and efficient energy management system.

UK-based firm Grid Edge has developed an AI-based solution for building energy management systems (BMSs) for commercial buildings. The solution combines data from the building's energy management system with other data sources such as weather conditions to predict the building's energy use 24 hours in advance.

As technology evolves and data volumes increase, real-time data analytics and predictive analytics are set to help cities improve their energy efficiency with smarter digital solutions while reducing their carbon footprint.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Robinhood Phenomenon Is Fueling An Electric Vehicle Boom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market

The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market
Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?

Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com