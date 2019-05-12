Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies Hit $5.2 Trillion

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.37 -0.29 -0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.41 -0.21 -0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.623 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 2 days 67.21 -0.09 -0.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.66 -0.22 -0.31%
Urals 5 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 4 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.38 -0.38 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.623 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 69.91 +0.97 +1.41%
Murban 3 days 71.68 +1.06 +1.50%
Iran Heavy 3 days 64.04 +0.96 +1.52%
Basra Light 3 days 71.63 +0.43 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 3 days 71.99 +1.42 +2.01%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Girassol 3 days 72.04 +1.10 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.66 -0.22 -0.31%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 45.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.50 -0.62 -1.26%
Canadian Condensate 79 days 58.45 -0.42 -0.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.15 -0.42 -0.67%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.90 -0.92 -1.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.10 -0.52 -0.97%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.10 -0.52 -0.97%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.45 -0.77 -1.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.45 -0.62 -0.98%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.95 -0.92 -1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.90 +0.56 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.85 -0.42 -0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 7 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 2 hours Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 12 hours How can Trump 'own' a trade war?
  • 7 mins Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 3 hours Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 8 hours Alberta Makes Tap-Turning Bill into Law
  • 1 min WaPo Quixote : Trump administration heeds oil and gas industry calls to remove protections for imperiled beetle
  • 1 hour England Sinking
  • 4 hours China, U.S. Hold 'Productive' Trade Talks In Beijing
  • 3 hours We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia and allies can replace lost Iranian oil
  • 2 days Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 4 hours U.S. and Turkey

Breaking News:

Tesla Model 3 Back In U.S. Top 10 Best Selling Cars In April

Alt Text

Oil Production Booms… But Funding Is Drying Up

North America’s energy-focused private equity…

Alt Text

Iraq Close To Signing Mega $53 Billion Oil Deal

Iraq will soon finalize a…

Alt Text

How Trump's Tweets Are Transforming Oil Markets

Trump took to Twitter once…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies Hit $5.2 Trillion

By Nick Cunningham - May 12, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Gas pump

The world spent a staggering $4.7 trillion and $5.2 trillion on fossil fuel subsidies in 2015 and 2017, respectively, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund. That means that in 2017 the world spent a whopping 6.5 percent of global GDP just to subsidize the consumption of fossil fuels.

China was “by far, the largest subsidizer” in 2015 at $1.4 trillion, the IMF said. The U.S. came in second at $649 billion. In other words, the U.S. spent more on fossil fuel subsidies in 2015 than it did on the bloated Pentagon budget ($599 billion in 2015). Russia spent $551 billion, the EU spent $289 billion, and India spent $209 billion. Emerging markets in Asia accounted for 40 percent of the total while the industrialized world accounted for 27 percent, with smaller percentages found in other regions.

The subsidy figure the IMF uses incorporates a variety of supports for fossil fuels, including not pricing for local air pollution, climate change and environmental costs, as well as undercharging for consumption taxes and undercharging for supply costs.

By fuel, coal is receives the most largesse, account for 44 percent of the global total. Oil was shortly behind at 41 percent, and natural gas and electricity output received 10 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

There is a long list of reasons why slashing fossil fuel subsidies is not only a good idea, but very much needed. The climate crisis is worsening. Paying for wasteful consumption saps already cash-strapped governments of much needed funds for other needs. Local air pollution also negatively impacts human health, and in some cases, to very extreme levels. “Energy pricing reform therefore remains largely in countries own interest, given that about three quarters of the benefits are local,” the IMF said. Related: Exxon Presents Its Very Own Solution To Climate Change

If fuel prices were set at “fully efficient levels” in 2015, global CO2 emissions would have been 28 percent lower, deaths from air pollution would have been 46 percent lower, and tax revenues would have been 3.8 percent of global GDP higher, the IMF said.

The problem is that government support for fossil fuels is often popular. Everyone likes cheap gas or cheap electricity. This makes it difficult to withdraw support, and in many countries, politically dangerous.

There have been some notable changes in recent years, as the crash in oil prices in 2014 made oil dramatically less expensive, opening up a window for governments to trim subsidies without risking public outrage. The pressure to cut expenditures was particularly acute for oil exporters, who saw their budgets blow up when crude collapsed. Some variation of price increases on gasoline, diesel and electricity occurred in Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to the IMF. In particular, Saudi Arabia hiked gasoline prices by 67 percent at the end of 2015.

Another category of subsidy cuts came in form of a move to market-based pricing (i.e., allowing prices to rise), which occurred in China, Côte d’Ivoire, Jordan, Madagascar, Mexico, Oman, and United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Tunisia, the IMF said.

The problem is, however, that when global crude oil prices rebounded in 2017 and 2018, there was a quick move to put price supports back into place, in an effort to head off public ire. Notably, Indonesia froze fuel prices to stop them from rising. In Brazil, in response to a nationwide truckers’ strike last year, the government lowered fuel prices. In fact, despite the economic orthodoxy promised by new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, he went back and forth over whether or not to let prices rise. Similar experiences occurred in a handful of other countries. Related: The Race For An Oil Spill Solution

The pressure to fix prices or subsidize fuel in some way was made worse by the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates multiple times over the last two years, strengthening the dollar and thereby putting downward pressure on emerging market currencies. Because oil is priced in dollars, weaker currencies made oil vastly more expensive, which fed frustrations for millions of people.

The Fed did an about-face earlier this year when it appeared that the global economy was slowing down, shelving plans for more rate increases. That took some currency pressure off of emerging markets for a period of time, though the dollar has still strengthened a bit in 2019.

The IMF called on governments around the world to cut back fossil fuel subsidies, though it also conceded that removing price support is incredibly difficult, and, thus, would probably continue.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Will Russia Abandon The OPEC+ Oil Deal?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

 Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

 Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 China Set To Defy U.S. Sanctions On Iran

China Set To Defy U.S. Sanctions On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com