The Race For An Oil Spill Solution

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 40 mins 70.39 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.590 -0.005 -0.19%
Mars US 39 mins 67.30 -0.32 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
Urals 2 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.76 +0.48 +0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.590 -0.005 -0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.26 -1.03 -1.47%
Murban 2 days 70.79 -0.91 -1.27%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.82 +0.33 +0.52%
Basra Light 2 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.32 +0.27 +0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Girassol 2 days 71.84 +0.40 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.12 +0.72 +1.49%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 58.87 +0.72 +1.24%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.57 +0.72 +1.16%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.82 +0.72 +1.28%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.22 +0.72 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 63.07 +0.72 +1.15%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.87 +0.72 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.34 -0.68 -0.96%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.65 -0.42 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.60 -0.42 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.60 -0.42 -0.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 +0.72 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 1 hour OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 3 hours Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 10 hours Oxford Economics: Trade War Tops List of Global Risks
  • 3 hours Tensions: U.S., Japan, India and Philippines Challenge Beijing With Naval Drills In The South China Sea
  • 6 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 5 hours Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 7 hours England Sinking
  • 39 mins NY NO FOSSIL FUELS
  • 3 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields
  • 6 hours Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 6 hours Nine Line Bind
  • 7 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 14 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 12 hours Roll-back: Iran Informs World Powers It Will Stop 'Some Commitments' Under Nuclear Deal

Breaking News:

Libya Govt Suspends Operations Of Oil Major Total

Alt Text

OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis

OPEC may well be facing…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall Further As Saudis Boost Exports

Oil prices fell once again…

Alt Text

There’s Tremendous Room For Growth In Offshore Oil & Gas

The offshore oil & gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Race For An Oil Spill Solution

By Irina Slav - May 09, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore

The search for ever-better materials to soak up oil from water has recently added a new member to this highly specialized and highly sough-after family: Chinese scientists have invented a honeycomb-style polypropylene material that can soak up oil from water more cheaply and efficiently than some popular established methods, and do it in an environmentally friendly way.

The material, according to a press release, is essentially foam with a rough surface and a tubular structure modeled on honeycombs. This structure allows water to flow freely through the tubes while oil gets caught and absorbed in seconds.

While we don’t see many oil spills of Deepwater Horizon proportions on a regular basis, the problem of oil-contaminated water is a serious one simply because, as the Chinese scientists note in their research, oil and oil derivatives are used in so many industrial activities that also involve water at some point or other. The result is oily water that cannot be cleaned by setting it on fire (a common method for waterborne oil cleanup if not very environmentally friendly) or filtering it in another way.

The news from the Chinese institute comes soon after another invention in this field: a sorbent material that can absorb oil without also absorbing a lot of water. That material is called a plasma-polymerized carbonaceous nanosponge and was developed by Argentine scientists, the material is a powder that “can be used to selectively and efficiently adsorb hydrocarbons from water, with negligible water uptake.” The material can work on its own or be used as coating for textiles or metal meshes as a barrier between oil and water.

Oil-water separation research certainly looks like an exciting field, and more news on this front came from Texas earlier this month. Two young entrepreneurs there developed what they’ve called Towelie: a cheap fabric that can hold up to 15 times its weight in oil. The towel-like unwoven material is cheap and it floats without leaving any microplastic residue in the water. What’s more, it’s made from natural cotton fibers. Things don’t get any eco-friendlier than that.

Of course, for all their benefits, these different materials certainly have drawbacks since they were made in an imperfect world. Related: Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

The Chinese invention, for example, is made from polypropylene, which is an oil—or gas—derivative. This probably contributes significantly to its affordability but does not, strictly speaking, make it completely environmentally friendly in terms of production. Also, plastic-based sorbents leave microplastic residue in the water.

The nanosponge invented by the Argentine scientists can absorb oil for half an hour under UV radiation, but then it begins to soak up water as well, which compromises its effectiveness.

The cotton-based Towelie is already used in the Permian for minor leaks at wellheads and as a replacement for synthetic towels widely used in the oil production industry. Yet it doesn’t seem like the best idea for a major offshore spill: a major spill would require thousands of Towelies that would then have to be collected and the oil disposed of.

All in all, however, it’s good to know there is an ongoing effort to make potential oil spills and leaks less devastating and clean them up more quickly with less water getting wasted in the process.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Exxon Presents Its Very Own Solution To Climate Change
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To
Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

 EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

 Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

 Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com