Get Ready For $5 Gasoline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.95 +0.63 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 7 hours SellBuy 69.32 +0.60 +0.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.052 +0.066 +2.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins SellBuy 2.053 +0.015 +0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.148 +0.011 +0.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 66.02 -0.73 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.148 +0.011 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 68.12 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 68.96 +0.60 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.25 +0.64 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.35 +0.64 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 62.70 +0.64 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 60.85 +0.64 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.94 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.27 -0.53 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.94 +0.64 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 5 hours .
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 5 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 5 days Fun facts about oil?

Breaking News:

OPEC Boosted Production Less Than Expected In May

The Biggest Problem With The EU’s Emission Trading System

The Biggest Problem With The EU’s Emission Trading System

The European Union’s emissions trading…

What The Shell Climate Case Means For Big Oil

What The Shell Climate Case Means For Big Oil

The ruling by a Dutch…

Biden Defends Alaska Oil Project

Biden Defends Alaska Oil Project

President Biden’s administration has backed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Get Ready For $5 Gasoline

By ZeroHedge - May 31, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Get ready for $5 per gallon gasoline - especially if you live in California.

At least, that was the contention of a new WSJ op-ed that claims higher taxes and environmental regulations are both driving up the price of gas. 

Author Allysia Finley notes that the average cost at the pump in California is now $4.18 a gallon, pointing out that in 2017, Democrats in the state's legislature raised a tax on each gallon by 20.8 cents over three years. 

California drivers are now paying an astonishing average of 63 cents a gallon in state and local taxes, compared an average of 36.8 cents elsewhere in the country. 

The reasoning for the price hike was to repair the state's infrastructure, but instead, the proceeds have been "directed toward projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as bike lanes and mass transit," the op-ed notes.

The California Air Resources Board is also responsible for imposing a tax through its cap and trade program, which has added about 14 cents per gallon to the state's average gas price. 

CARB requires that retailers sell "a special extra-clean-burning gasoline blend" which raises the price about another 10 cents per gallon. The Board "assigns carbon-intensity scores to hundreds of fuels" and requires refiners to meet a low score to blend lower-carbon fuels. If they can't meet the threshold, they are forced to buy carbon credits, which also drives up the price of fuel.

The board awards these credits to utilities when their customers charge EVs at home. Utilities then turn around and sell the credits to refiners. Gas powered vehicle drivers are subsidizing thousands in incentives to EV buyers, the op-ed notes:  

So Californians can get a $1,500 rebate from their local utility on top of $2,000 from the state and $7,500 from the feds for buying an electric vehicle. Sweet.

Yet drivers of gasoline-powered cars are subsidizing the utility rebates through higher fuel prices. As the state’s carbon-intensity benchmark has fallen, prices for regulatory credit prices have soared—from $17 on average in 2012 to $198 in the first quarter of this year. An analysis last fall by Stillwater Associates estimated that the program would add 24 cents a gallon to the price of gasoline this year and 63 cents by 2030.

Refiners, as a result of the rules in the state, are switching to producing renewable fuels, which are now "much more profitable" due to regulatory and tax credits. But the infrastructure conversion that refineries will have to undertake to produce this fuel - such as Marathon Petroleum recent planning to convert a refinery in California - will once again wind up in rising prices for California drivers. 

In fact, many refineries have simply closed due to the burdensome regulations. This means that when the remaining refineries experience outages, price spikes are more severe. 

"Californian drivers can soon look forward to paying more than $5 a gallon at the pump as the state’s green mandates ratchet up and gasoline refineries shut down or convert to renewable fuels," the op-ed concludes. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Starts Shipping Oil Via Strategic Pipeline

Next Post

The U.S. Shale Patch Could Be In For Another Wave of Mergers
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution
Will Gold Hit A New All-Time-High This Year?

Will Gold Hit A New All-Time-High This Year?
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com