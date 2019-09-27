Geopolitical Risk Can’t Keep Oil From Falling

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.01 -0.40 -0.71%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.11 -0.63 -1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.398 -0.045 -1.84%
Mars US 22 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.35 +0.04 +0.06%
Urals 2 days 56.45 -2.40 -4.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.15 -1.44 -2.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.398 -0.045 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.29 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 2 days 64.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.46 -0.32 -0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 65.52 +0.60 +0.92%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.34 -0.25 -0.40%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Girassol 2 days 63.41 -0.40 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.35 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.46 -0.55 -1.31%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 43.91 -0.08 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 28 days 56.81 -0.08 -0.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.76 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.16 -0.08 -0.14%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 15 days 63.87 -0.37 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.36 -0.08 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.02 +0.08 +0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes USA - Iran war
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 10 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 14 minutes Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 33 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 2 hours If Iran going to start war in Mideast hope they finish before Qatar World Cup 2022.
  • 2 hours The boy who cried wolf / the leader who cried Aramco IPO.
  • 8 hours The Coup Has Begun – The Empire Strikes Back
  • 36 mins Someone Explain to Me What's Going On
  • 5 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 18 hours "Impeachment Without Conviction" - 5 Scenarios For Trump
  • 2 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy
  • 38 mins Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 17 hours WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 21 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 15 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project

Breaking News:

India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

Alt Text

Big Oil Starts Climate Initiative To Win Young People Back

More than a dozen international…

Alt Text

Negative Sentiment Drives Oil Lower

Oil markets are stuck between…

Alt Text

Are Oil Markets Ignoring The Geopolitical Risk Premium?

Oil prices have fallen on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Geopolitical Risk Can’t Keep Oil From Falling

By Editorial Dept - Sep 27, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Geopolitics

Oil prices are now responding to daily doses of rhetoric related to Iran, with WTI and Brent inching higher Thursday following the Pentagon’s vow to deploy equipment and personnel to Saudi Arabia to boost defenses. WTI pared some earlier losses from the day before on surprise news of a US crude buildup, and Brent finished higher Thursday, but the Pentagon’s announcement doesn’t really have market legs, particularly once it becomes clearer, beyond the headlines, that the deal calls for only 200 support personnel, one patriot battery and four sentinel RADARs. Today, oil prices have headed lower already, gearing up for a weekly loss, due to the fast pace of Saudi production recovery and slowing Chinese economic growth eating away at demand outlook.

US Sanctioning Chinese Shippers Benefits Saudi Arabia

The US has slapped sanctions on Chinese firms for “knowingly engaging” in transporting Iranian oil. The sanctioned firms include two tanker subsidiaries of Chinese state-owned shipping giant Cosco Shipping Corporation. Inevitably, this has caused a lot of scrambling among traders to get in front of sanctions.

Oil traders in Asia found themselves in a rush to cancel bookings with these companies and will also have to let provisional charters expire. What’s more, oil cargoes that have already been loaded onto vessels of these sanctioned entities are questionable. It is unclear whether already loaded oil will need to be offloaded and reloaded onto a nonsanctioned vessel, or whether oil that has already been loaded made it under the wire and will be allowed to deliver without penalty. The sanctions arena was complicated enough before this.

In the meantime, it’s worth noting that while China insists it is entitled to import Iranian oil, it’s purchases have tapered off drastically. In August, they fell to 787,657 tonnes, which is down from 926,119 tonnes the month before. But the recent monthly data is nothing compared to the bigger picture: A year ago, China was purchasing 3.28 million tonnes of Iranian oil. Saudi Arabia has been a big beneficiary, of course. China has increased its Saudi crude intake exponentially, purchasing 7.79 million tonnes in August--double what it took the same month last year.

And while traders are now scrambling to get in front of the new sanctions, the war of rhetoric continues with no real move towards a war other than vague statements coming out of Riyadh that a military response to Iran - which continues to deny involvement in the Sept 14 attacks - is “possible”. The markets aren’t buying it, for the time being.

Iran continues to push for a response of some kind in its favor, and it’s going for the ultimate leverage in response to Trump’s transactional nature. In its latest salvo, Tehran has confirmed that it’s using advanced models of centrifuges to enrich uranium in breach of the 2015 nuclear agreement that the US pulled out of. Iran is not, however, increasing enrichment levels. This is just part of the bargaining process.

And Iran is already lining up the victories in Yemen, the site of the major event that preceded the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Now, not only has the UAE given up on this war, but days after the attack, the Houthis declared a unilateral ceasefire. That has now prompted the Saudis to agree to a partial ceasefire. Mission accomplished on that playing field.

Ethanol Becomes A Key 2020 Election Topic: Here’s Why

The corn lobby and the oil industry in the US have been at odds forever, but now, Trump is looking to keep both sides happy in the runup to the 2020 elections.

The renewable fuel standard played a major role in past elections, and this election will likely be no different. Trump has already issued significant waivers to oil refineries, which will excuse them from the tough blending requirements. That Trump first appeased the oil industry is telling, and the administration had been counting on corn country support, which helped to solidify Trump’s win in the last election. On Trump’s first run, he garnered support from the corn belt, which had previously been carried by Obama.

But the corn belt has grown anxious about Trump’s courting of oil refineries on ethanol requirements, and the administration is growing anxious itself. It needs the corn vote. With that in mind, Washington is now assuring the corn belt that it will come up with a workable solution for both sides. Re-election could very well be at stake over this.

The corn lobby, though, must proceed cautiously. It doesn’t have many friends left. The Democrats used to be their biggest champions, but ethanol isn’t all that attractive anymore. Environmentalism is a key focus of the Democrats’ platform, and environmentalists don’t think ethanol is nearly clean enough. The corn lobby, then, could end up getting shunned by both sides.

Where does this leave ethanol, which was once the promised hope of America’s energy independence? On shaky ground, we suspect, and not just because it has become clear that ethanol isn’t furthering America’s energy independence. Trump may not need to win over enthusiastic support from the corn lobby - he may only need to garner more support than the lobby is willing to give the Democrats. This may leave the corn lobby without a champion.



Previous Post

Oil Slides As Middle East Tensions Fade

Next Post

High Volatility Highlights Opportunity In Energy Stocks
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com