Gazprom: Large Section Of Nord Stream Needs To Be Replaced

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.09 -3.02 -3.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.04 -2.53 -2.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.485 -0.256 -3.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.626 -0.077 -2.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.626 -0.077 -2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 19 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Bills See Largest Rise In Decades—More Pain To Come

NOPEC Bill Won’t Bring Oil Prices Down

NOPEC Bill Won’t Bring Oil Prices Down

The Biden Administration’s efforts to…

Hot Inflation Figures Could Spark 75-Point Interest Hike

Hot Inflation Figures Could Spark 75-Point Interest Hike

Hotter-than-forecast inflation figures suggest another…

Trans-Pacific Shipping Rates Nosedive As Demand Dries Up

Trans-Pacific Shipping Rates Nosedive As Demand Dries Up

Declining consumer demand is sparking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gazprom: Large Section Of Nord Stream Needs To Be Replaced

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 14, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Gazprom CEO Miller: Large section of Nord Stream needs to be replaced
  • Russia has said that the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines and the leaks that followed were the result of a “terrorist act,”.
  • Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Join Our Community

A large section of the Nord Stream pipe needs to be replaced so that the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany can be in a ready-operational state again, Gazprom’s chief executive Alexey Miller has told Russian state TV in an interview. “Experts say that in order to restore operations after such a terrorist act, a very large portion of the pipe needs to be cut, at a great distance, and in fact build a new section on this section,” Miller told Russia’s Channel One TV.

“And in order to restore integrity, it must be raised, this pipe. And you understand, it is one thing when the pipe is hollow, yes, and another thing when it is filled with seawater for hundreds of kilometers,” Miller added. 

Russia has said that the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines and the leaks that followed were the result of a “terrorist act,” while the West says there is evidence of sabotage.

At the time of the explosions at the end of September, no gas was being shipped via either Nord Stream 1 or Nord Stream 2.

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely in early September, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions.

Related: OPEC Slashes Global Oil Demand Forecast

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia was ready to supply gas to Europe on the one undamaged line on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the EU wants to start the route.

Putin also said that repairing the Nord Stream 1 and 2 lines would only make sense if they will be used later, Russian news agency Interfax quoted the Russian president as saying.  

Before the Nord Stream 1 and 2 leaks were detected, Putin said that Russia had nothing to do with Europe’s energy crisis and that if Europe wanted more gas, it just had to “push the button” on Nord Stream 2, and “everything will get going,” that is, lift the sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

A few days later, Stephan Weil, Minister-President of the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, said that Germany could never rely on Russia for energy supply again, and the Nord Stream 2 project would never go ahead. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Jamie Dimon Says Oil And Gas Is The Only Way To Protect America
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com