U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.81 -3.30 -3.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.90 -2.67 -2.82%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.477 -0.264 -3.92%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.634 -0.070 -2.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 2 days 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.634 -0.070 -2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 319 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 53 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 22 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 9 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq

Chevron CEO Blames Climate Policies For Global Energy Crisis

Chevron CEO Blames Climate Policies For Global Energy Crisis

Chevron CEO Mike Worth is…

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?

The sabotage of Nord Stream…

A Sustained Oil Rally Seems Unlikely Amid Rampant Inflation

A Sustained Oil Rally Seems Unlikely Amid Rampant Inflation

Stubbornly high inflation continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 14, 2022, 12:19 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 7 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose to 769 this week—226 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States rose by 8 this week, to 610. Gas rigs slipped by 1, to 157. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 1 to 346 this week. Rigs in the Eagle Ford slipped by 1 to 71.Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are 79 above where they were this time last year. 

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose by 1 to 291 for the week ending October 7, compared to 284 a month ago and 263 a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States had a disappointing week, particularly after a week of barb-trading between Saudi Arabia and the United States over oil production levels. U.S. crude production fell to 11.9 million bpd for the week ending October 7, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up just 200,000 bpd so far this year and up 600,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 11:08 a.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down $2.95 per barrel (-3.31%) on the day at $86.16 per barrel—down more than $6 per barrel since this time last week, erasing all the gains seen from last week’s OPEC+ production quota cut of 2 million bpd.

The Brent benchmark was trading down at $92.00 per barrel, down $2.57 (-2.72%) on the day, and down $6 per barrel compared to this time last Friday. 

WTI was trading at $86.22 minutes after the data release.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gazprom: Large Section Of Nord Stream Needs To Be Replaced

Next Post

Chevron CEO Blames Climate Policies For Global Energy Crisis
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com