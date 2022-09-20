Gas Will Never Flow Through Nord Stream 2 – German Minister

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 84.41 -1.32 -1.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.89 -1.11 -1.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.76 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.752 -0.052 -0.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 -0.003 -0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 84.88 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 -0.003 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.47 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.83 -1.27 -1.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 294 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 4 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.60 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.11 +0.60 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.51 +0.60 +0.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.76 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.91 +0.60 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.91 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 89.86 +0.60 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 79.21 +0.60 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 11 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 23 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gas Will Never Flow Through Nord Stream 2 – German Minister

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

Moscow’s war on Ukraine has…

Japan Plans To Restart Seven Nuclear Reactors By Summer 2023

Japan Plans To Restart Seven Nuclear Reactors By Summer 2023

Japan appears to be doing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Will Never Flow Through Nord Stream 2 – German Minister

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 20, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT

Germany can never rely on Russia for energy supply again, and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will never go ahead, Stephan Weil, Minister-President of the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, said.

Germany suspended the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project in February after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the pipeline construction was complete, but Nord Stream 2 was awaiting full regulatory clearance from Germany and a review by the European Union over its compliance with EU energy regulations.  

The reviews were never done. Europe and Germany started to diversify their gas supply with more LNG cargoes from the United States and more supply from Norway and North Africa.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and the biggest gas customer of Russia, continued to import gas via Nord Stream until Russia shut it down early this month.

In early September, after a three-day halt to the flows, Russia’s gas giant Gazprom said that Nord Stream would remain closed indefinitely, and blamed the Western sanctions for this situation.  

Speaking to German media this week, Lower Saxony’s Weil said, “The loss of trust is so fundamental that there will never again be a situation in which a German government can rely on energy from Russia.”

“Nord Stream 2 will never go into operation,” Weil added.

Last week, Putin said that Russia had nothing to do with Europe’s energy crisis and that if Europe wanted more gas, it just had to “push the button” on Nord Stream 2 and “everything will get going,” that is, lift the sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

Meanwhile, signs are mounting that the German economy is slipping into recession, which will deepen as we head into the winter months amid the ongoing natural gas and energy crisis, Bundesbank, the central bank of Germany, said in its monthly report on Monday. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

I Told You So: Aramco CEO Slams Unrealistic Energy Policies

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com