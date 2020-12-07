Oil Is Key In Russia’s Rapprochement With Azerbaijan

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.73 -0.53 -1.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 48.72 -0.53 -1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 -0.153 -5.94%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 47.06 +0.42 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
Graph up Urals 20 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 44.70 +0.66 +1.50%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 -0.153 -5.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 48.89 +0.81 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 4 days 49.48 +0.98 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 46.81 +0.48 +1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 50.42 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 48.88 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 4 days 50.66 +0.65 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 33.07 +0.47 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 33.96 +0.62 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 45.26 +0.62 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 46.66 +0.62 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 40.51 +0.62 +1.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 40.36 +0.62 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 41.46 +0.62 +1.52%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 36.50 +1.75 +5.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 47.87 +0.66 +1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 40.21 +1.71 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.50 +0.50 +1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 50.25 +0.87 +1.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 29 mins Tesla Semi
  • 1 day Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 1 day Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 6 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 9 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 20 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Oil Minister Sees Oil Breaking $50 In Early 2021

Saudi Arabia Schedules Informal Meeting With OPEC+

Saudi Arabia Schedules Informal Meeting With OPEC+

Saudi Arabia and Russia have…

Something Highly Unusual Just Happened To Chinese Crude Stockpiles

Something Highly Unusual Just Happened To Chinese Crude Stockpiles

China’s refiners likely drew 200,000…

India Desperate To Diversify Oil Imports

India Desperate To Diversify Oil Imports

President-elect Joe Biden has promised…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Is Key In Russia’s Rapprochement With Azerbaijan

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 07, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

It is oftentimes said that the Middle East is the most complicated region in our world, however the Southern Caucasus would certainly take issue with that assumption. The military developments in and around Nagorno Karabakh have complicated matters even further, expanding the territorial holdings of Azerbaijan and effectively perpetuating them by creating a Russian peacemaking battalion. Political developments have imminently brought about energy-relevant changes and one of the main novelties of the post-2020 world might be a much tighter Russia-Azerbaijan energy link. For the first time in many months, it could be Azerbaijan now that would be actively engaging with the Russian “big brother”.  Retrospectively looking, the Russo-Azerbaijani energy relationship can at best be described as problematic. Although much of Azerbaijan’s current producing portfolio was the result of a joint Soviet effort to tap into the Caspian offshore, the Aliyev administration wasted no time on trying to invite as many Western majors into its flagship project (Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, aka the “contract of the century”). Russia tried to sneak into the Azerbaijani offshore but the best it could garner was LUKOIL buying its way into the ACG shareholder structure, perhaps aided by the fact that LUKOIL’s main owner and general director is an ethnic Azeri. Transanatolian and Trans Adriatic pipelines (TANAP and TAP) notwithstanding, this year’s Nagorno Karabakh war has changed all that.

Azerbaijan’s military victory, tangibly facilitated by Turkish support, rested upon an international recognition to be finalized. The tripartite agreement between Moscow, Yerevan and Baku has provided just that and Western powers have joined in, providing an extra layer of recognition. Coincidentally, all this is happening with two US majors intent on leaving Azerbaijan, with Chevron already gone and ExxonMobil seeking a suitable buyer for its stake. Should both US majors leave, BP would be the only oil titan remaining, operating the ACG fields and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Russian companies, especially LUKOIL that virtually controls all of the Russian Caspian and has become the nation’s flagbearer there, buzz with excitement. 

Related: China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power
 A couple of recent developments indicate that the energy paths of Russia and Azerbaijan, erstwhile direct competitors, are indeed converging. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is indeed LUKOIL that got the main part in this. LUKOIL’s CEO Vagit Alekperov is an ethnic Azerbaijani, born in Baku into a family of oilmen, has studied at the Azerbaijani State Oil University and worked as a drilling operator in Azerbaijan’s offshore production (then predominantly shallow water), hence there seems to be a natural proclivity for LUKOIL to gather ground in Azerbaijan. The Russian company’s first try took place in 1997 when LUKOIL managed to clinch a PSA on the Yalama structure (also known as D222). Perhaps due to its relative distance from main Azeri producing assets – Yalama is located on the Azeri-Russian maritime border much to the north of ACG – both exploration wells discovered only non-commercial hydrocarbon volumes. 

In early 2019 the Russian firm announced that it intends to buy 20% of the Absheron offshore field, once touted as the natural successor of Shah Deniz. Absheron was initially developed under French operatorship with Total (40%) and ENGIE (20%) taking a stake in it along with the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR. ENGIE was quite quick to withdraw amid first drilling results – Absheron’s targeted sandstone formations are more than 6000m deep (in water depths more than 500m), hence require more sophisticated solutions than the more palatable Shah Deniz. Although Absheron’s initial reserves were assessed at a respectable 12 TCf (350 BCm), the project’s first phase had to be downgraded to a production plateau of 1.5 BCm per year – all of the volumes are assumed to be utilized on the domestic market and only Phase 2 would allow for some pipeline gas exports. 

The next step will be LUKOIL and SOCAR taking up a greenfield project from scratch. In January 2020 the two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on two blocks – one includes the shallow water Goshadash and Precaspian Guba fields to the north of the Absheron peninsula, whilst the other contains the Nakhchivan field. Both Goshadash and Nakhchivan fields were discovered in the 1960s and were already appraised by SOCAR’s international partners, Petronas and ExxonMobil respectively. The Nakhchivan field, to the southwest of Shah Deniz, is of special interest as previous drillings have seemingly confirmed the presence of oil shows but they were deemed geologically too challenging to develop. 

Related: The 3 Hottest Electric Car Stocks For 2021

As blistering as the developments of 2019-2020 might seem, the upcoming months might bring about further Russian moves into Azerbaijani upstream. LUKOIL has expressed interest in joining the Umid/Babek, perhaps the most ambitious project on Azerbaijani books, located 45km to the west of Shah Deniz. The fields are the last untapped mohicans of Soviet offshore exploration, first appraised in the 1950-1960s, and both tilt towards the gas/condensate side – the total assumed reserves of Umid/Babek stand at 20 TCf and almost 1 BBbls of condensate. SOCAR has been spearheading Umid test production, backed by Nobel Upstream (20%), under a 2017 risk service contract, however, has failed to make significant headway and keeps on pushing the commissioning dates backward. The root cause of such tardiness lies in the high costs of production – pay formations in Umid/Babek are at least 6km deep. 

What does this mean for Russian oil interests in Azerbaijan? Russia’s tangible reluctance to take sides in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and Moscow’s guaranteeing of Azerbaijan’s new borders by means of a peacekeeping force has provided material benefits for its main Caspian-focused producer, LUKOIL. Russia’s participation is still revolving around risky projects, but the risk involved is significantly smaller than it used to be with all past frontier assets. Although there is no guarantee that LUKOIL will buy its way into Azerbaijan’s upstream, the political narrative that underlies the evident rapprochement of Moscow and Baku seems to be aiding it greatly. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq To Budget For $42 Oil In 2021
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield

How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield
OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com