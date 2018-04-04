Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.60 +0.23 +0.36%
Brent Crude 1 hour 68.02 -0.10 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.709 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 1 hour 63.02 -0.19 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.98 -1.50 -2.26%
Urals 18 hours 65.51 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.25 +0.13 +0.24%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.709 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 7 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 7 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 8 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 8 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 8 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 8 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.98 -1.50 -2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.01 +1.50 +4.11%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.01 +0.50 +0.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.76 +0.50 +0.79%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.01 +0.50 +0.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.01 +0.50 +0.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.01 +0.50 +0.92%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.01 +0.50 +0.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.01 +0.50 +0.79%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.76 +0.50 +0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 18 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.30 -1.86 -2.69%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.32 -0.14 -0.24%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.82 -0.14 -0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.50 +0.94%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.27 +0.50 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 38 mins Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 5 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 1 day Is It a Time to Plan Solar Panel Recycling in the U.S?
  • 9 hours Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 6 hours Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology
  • 1 day Mexico Expects Meeting Of Ministers To Decide Scope Of NAFTA Deal Basics
  • 5 hours Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Does oil price shocks impact on energy consumption?
  • 1 day Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 11 hours Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 1 day Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 2 hours Cyber Attack on Major US Pipeline Network
  • 1 day America's First Climate Change Refugees

Breaking News:

Environmental Group Vows To Sue Shell Over Climate Change

Alt Text

Europe Cracks Down On Diesel Vehicles

In the wake of high-profile…

Alt Text

Upstream Oil Investments Bounce Back

Global upstream investment is expected…

Alt Text

Saudi Crown Prince Looks To Build The Largest Oil Cartel In History

OPEC and Russia are looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 04, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Donald Trump

The Trump administration seems to be leaning towards allying with the oil refining industry in its fight against Big Corn and federal rules requiring the use of corn ethanol.

Reuters reports that the U.S. EPA apparently granted an exemption to Andeavor, a large oil refiner, from having to comply with blending requirements as part of the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) last month. The RFS requires refiners to blend biofuels, such as corn ethanol, into their refined fuels. If they can’t or find it too costly, they are required to purchase credits.

The law dates back to 2007 under the George W. Bush administration, and is intended to cut crude oil demand and improve U.S. energy security. It has brought a windfall to corn country, although the environmental benefits have always been suspect.

The oil refining industry hates the law, because it forces them to pay for biofuels or pay for credits in lieu of blending ethanol into their fuel.

The latest waiver is notable because Andeavor is not in financial trouble, and could easily comply with the rules. The EPA gave the refiner an exemption at three of its smallest refineries, and as Reuters notes, it “marks the first evidence of the EPA freeing a highly profitable multi-billion dollar company from the costly mandates of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.”

Typically, waivers are granted only in cases of financial hardship, and the move comes after a recent EPA decision to absolve Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES), the largest refiner on the east coast, from some of its biofuels liabilities, which the company said helped force it into bankruptcy.

Related: Is This The Best Alternative To Lithium-Ion Batteries?

That move was significant, and it cracked open the door to potential changes in biofuels policy that the oil industry had long sought. The bankruptcy filing from PES sparked a heated battle between refiners and the ethanol industry. But the more recent exemption to a refiner that isn’t in a financial predicament is a whole different matter.

Politically, it is a tricky situation for the Trump administration. President Trump has counted both the oil industry and Big Corn as allies. He has hosted representatives from both industries at the White House to hash out a compromise, but has repeatedly kicked the can down the road. However, if the waivers are anything to go by, it now appears that the EPA is siding with refiners.

A 2017 lawsuit opened the door to a more lenient process to obtain a waiver from the EPA, Reuters reported. Since then, applications for waivers have spiked – more than 30 refiners have sought exemptions from biofuels requirements this year, compared to 12 to 15 in a typical year, Reuters says.

The biofuels industry is crying foul, arguing that the exemptions come with no legal justification, and that the exemptions themselves undermine the biofuels industry by significantly devaluing the market for biofuels credits. After Reuters reported on the Andeavor waiver, which seems to be the first report on the secretive exemption, the prices for biofuels credits fell by 6 cents, or more than 10 percent. Related: Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Industrial agriculture is now getting hit on two fronts by the Trump administration – the EPA is undermining the biofuels market, and Trump’s rapidly escalating trade war has resulted in Chinese tariffs on U.S. soybeans, a major U.S. export commodity.

It is no surprise that Iowa’s powerful Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is incensed. Granting Andeavor “a free pass when other companies are required to follow the law of the land isn’t just unfair, it may be illegal,” Grassley said in a statement to Reuters. “It would also amount to a massive government handout to a big corporation that made billions in profits just last year.”

It is unclear if Iowa and the ethanol industry can mount a defense. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has a long record of favoring the oil and gas industry, and the recent decisions in favor of refiners is consistent with that pattern. With President Trump unlikely to personally involve himself in this battle that has political costs either way, Pruitt’s EPA seems likely to set the tone.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Tesla’s Production Problems Aren’t Going Anywhere

Next Post

How Canadian Drillers Adapt To Extreme Crude Discounts
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely
Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com