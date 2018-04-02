Is This The Best Alternative To Lithium-Ion Batteries?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.13 -1.81 -2.79%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.78 -1.56 -2.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 -0.057 -2.09%
Mars US 23 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 5 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 6 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 -0.057 -2.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 5 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 6 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 6 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 6 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 6 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 6 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 5 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.57 -0.88 -1.98%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.54 +0.61 +1.65%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 66.44 +0.56 +0.85%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.19 +0.56 +0.87%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.44 +0.56 +0.94%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.44 +0.56 +1.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.44 +0.56 +1.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 58.44 +0.56 +0.97%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.44 +0.56 +0.86%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.19 +0.56 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 5 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.16 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 5 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 5 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 5 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 5 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 5 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 17 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 53 mins FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 3 days No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 1 hour Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 3 days Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 3 days France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 6 hours Amazing Fact: The Amount Of Solar Energy That Hits Earth In A Single Day - Could Power The World For 27 Years
  • 1 day Sad Memories: Fifty Years Ago, Martin Luther King Jr. Was Killed On a Memphis Hotel balcony
  • 4 days Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 4 days EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 3 hours America's First Climate Change Refugees
  • 3 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 4 days Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 3 days Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal

Breaking News:

Alibaba, Ford Unveil China’s First Car Vending Machine

Alt Text

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

The Energy Information Administration reported…

Alt Text

The World’s Next Oil Hotspot

Ghana’s oil industry is developing…

Alt Text

Bahrain Makes Its Biggest Oil Discovery In History

The tiny kingdom of Bahrain…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This The Best Alternative To Lithium-Ion Batteries?

By Irina Slav - Apr 02, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Lithium

What would you think about a battery that sports five times the capacity of the average lithium-ion one? And then what if this batter was cheaper, and even more environmentally friendly? This is not a hypothetical battery—it exists—and now researchers are working to make it suitable for wide adoption.

This new battery is a lithium-sulfur battery, and like any new tech, it comes with problems. The main problems are the poor conductive properties of sulfur and the instability of the chemical. The problem with Lithium isn’t new, however. Lithium can become unstable, compromising the performance of the battery. Electrode breakdown is also an issue with these otherwise promising batteries. While this may sound like too many problems, a way around them has been suggested.

A team of researchers from the University of Texas at Dallas discovered that molybdenum—a non-famous metal—could solve many of these problems. Molybdenum is usually used to improve the strength and hardness of steel, but in the lithium-sulfur battery, it could be combined with sulfur to create a nano-level layer of a substance that improves the conductivity of sulfur and improves the stability of the battery.

Previously, improvements of lithium-sulfur batteries consisted of adding lithium metal to the anode and sulfur to the cathode. Yet with lithium prone to sprouting so-called dendrites, and with sulfur being too insulating, the improvements were not exactly effective. Molybdenum, apparently, can both enhance lithium’s performance on the anode, and reduce sulfur’s insulating strength on the cathode.

The discovery comes soon after another one in lithium-sulfur batteries: a polymer that can further boost the already considerable capacity of the battery. The polymer acts as a binder that regulates the flow of ions from one electrode to the other, improving the efficiency of the battery and doubling its capacity. The polymer also improves the stability of the battery, keeping it working for more than 100 charge/recharge cycles. Related: China’s Pollution Nightmare Creates Opportunities For LNG Exporters

The implications of these advancements could be massive, and not just for the electric car industry but also for base metals. Right now, we’re witnessing a major rally in what are already collectively called battery metals. But lithium-sulfur batteries need neither nickel, nor cobalt. If progress continues to move closer to commercial adoption, it could put an end to the rally sooner than many expect.

Of course, as with all other very promising batteries, it is difficult to make any predictions about what will happen and when. Nevertheless, authors of studies into batteries are invariably optimistic. "This was what everyone was looking for, for a long time. We are taking this to the next step and will fully stabilize the material, and bring it to actual, practical commercial technology,” said one of the authors of the latest lithium-sulfur battery study.

Yet this could take years, and until then, lithium-ion will continue to reign supreme.

On the other hand, as we are wont of reminding everyone, the sheer amount of research being done into better, cheaper, more reliable batteries is bound to produce at least one viable alternative to lithium-ion technology in the not-to-distant future.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is Russia Cheating On The OPEC Deal?

Next Post

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely
Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

 Why Natural Gas Prices Will Rise This Summer

Why Natural Gas Prices Will Rise This Summer

 OPEC Scrambles To Justify Output Cuts

OPEC Scrambles To Justify Output Cuts

 Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Confirms Inventory Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com