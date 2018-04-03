Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 15 mins 63.57 +0.56 +0.89%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.17 +0.53 +0.78%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.695 +0.012 +0.45%
Mars US 23 hours 62.71 -1.88 -2.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.48 +0.43 +0.65%
Urals 16 hours 66.21 -1.27 -1.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.75 -1.82 -2.69%
Bonny Light 7 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.12 -1.78 -3.13%
Marine 6 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 6 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 7 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 7 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 7 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 7 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 7 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.94 +2.38 +5.46%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.51 -1.93 -5.02%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.51 -1.93 -2.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.26 -1.93 -2.96%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.51 -1.93 -3.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 -1.93 -3.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.51 -1.93 -3.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.51 -1.93 -2.95%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.26 -1.93 -3.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 60.00 +0.50 +0.84%
Giddings 16 hours 53.75 +0.50 +0.94%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.16 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 57.46 +0.50 +0.88%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.41 +0.50 +0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 59.96 +0.50 +0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 -2.00 -3.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.77 -1.93 -2.73%
Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT navy

A Saudi oil tanker was targeted by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Tuesday afternoon local time off Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, sustaining minor damages and completing its course north, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported, citing the Arab coalition that is fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

One of the Saudi oil tankers was attacked west of Hodeidah, a port currently under Houthi control, Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition told Al Arabiya.

The attack was thwarted after one of the Arab coalition’s ships intercepted the attempt. Sustaining minor damage, the oil tanker completed its course accompanied by the coalition ship, Al Arabiya reports.

According to the Arab coalition, the port of Hodeidah is still being used as a launch pad for “terrorist operations” as well as missiles and weapons smuggling.

The Houthi Shiite rebel group is aligned with Iran and has been fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen since 2015.

Houthi rebels have fired or claimed to have fired many missiles on Saudi Arabia since then, but they have caused little damage, and many of those missiles have been intercepted by the Saudi military.

At the end of last year, the Houthis threatened that they would start attacking oil tankers and warships sailing under enemy flag if the Gulf coalition fighting it in the country does not reopen its ports.

Yemen lies along one of the main global oil chokepoints in the Red Sea. Millions of barrels of crude oil pass Yemeni shores from the Suez Canal en route to Europe every day. Related: Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

More recently, the Houthi movement claimed to have fired a ballistic missile targeting Saudi Aramco in the southern Saudi province of Najran two weeks ago. Aramco responded to the reports by saying that all oil and gas facilities, plants, and refineries in Saudi Arabia were operating normally.

Missile strikes from Yemen to populated areas in Saudi Arabia continued at the end of last month.

Human Rights Watch said on Monday that “Houthi forces in Yemen violated the laws of war by launching ballistic missiles indiscriminately at populated areas in Saudi Arabia on March 25, 2018.”

“But just as unlawful coalition airstrikes don’t justify the Houthi’s indiscriminate attacks, the Saudis can’t use Houthi rockets to justify impeding life-saving goods for Yemen’s civilian population,” Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said yesterday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

