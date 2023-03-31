Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.27 +0.90 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 79.69 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.188 +0.084 +3.99%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.685 +0.024 +0.88%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph down Marine 1 day 77.01 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.71 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.54 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 486 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.97 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.06 +1.63 +2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.50 -0.23 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
All Charts
OPEC Oil Production Drops In March

Oil Prices Climb As Iraq's Dispute With Kurdistan Escalates

Oil Prices Climb As Iraq's Dispute With Kurdistan Escalates

A dispute between Kurdistan and…

Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has…

Freeport LNG Returns To Full Power

Freeport LNG Returns To Full Power

The Freeport LNG export facility…

Explaining The Kurdistan Oil Outage

By Editorial Dept - Mar 31, 2023, 8:45 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The oil markets have interpreted the most recent development in the battle between Baghdad and Erbil rather dramatically. Just when it appeared that the new Iraqi government was easing up on the Kurds over their unilateral oil exports, an international arbitration ruling disrupted developments, leading to the shutdown of the pipeline that transports Iraqi Kurdish oil to Turkey.

The oil market response to this loss of 450,000 bpd–from a purely barrels perspective–appears to have been overblown. Normally, 400,000 bpd–only a fraction of Iraq’s total production–would not move markets to this extent. However, coming off a mad sell-off amid a banking crisis that many feared could dent demand if the contagion spread, the loss of 450,000 bpd was a promising balancer of prices. The thinking was the 450,000 bpd loss would compound Russia’s plans to cut output by 500,000 bpd, possibly through June. However, there is still no data showing this output cut has happened, and it has since been reduced, with Moscow stating that it would be taken from higher February production numbers, rather than January’s–as initially stated.

The loss of this production from Iraqi Kurdistan should not be roiling markets to this extent. The exports in question represent half a percent of global supply. True, there is some concern about the medium-term impact on oil companies operating in the KRG–two of whom have already started cutting production…

