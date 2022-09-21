Germany To Nationalize Uniper For An Additional 8 Billion Euros

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.45 +0.51 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.21 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.03 +1.73 +1.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.732 +0.015 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.475 +0.028 +1.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 81.84 -1.87 -2.23%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.475 +0.028 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.57 +2.10 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.76 +2.93 +3.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.93 -1.71 -1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 295 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.50 -1.97 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.76 -2.10 -2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.95 -1.65 -2.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.69 -1.42 -2.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 86.09 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 84.34 -1.42 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.49 -1.42 -1.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 79.49 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 88.44 -1.42 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.79 -1.42 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 92.77 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 81.08 -0.66 -0.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 56 mins Wind droughts
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

More Than 5 Million People In UK Go Without Food To Pay Energy Bills

Russia’s Oil Exports Are Set To Plunge Next Year

Russia’s Oil Exports Are Set To Plunge Next Year

Oil markets may soon see…

Europe’s Scramble For Oil And Gas Is Causing A Tanker Shortage

Europe’s Scramble For Oil And Gas Is Causing A Tanker Shortage

As Europe scrambles to get…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany To Nationalize Uniper For An Additional 8 Billion Euros

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 21, 2022, 7:08 AM CDT

The German government will soon own 99% of energy giant Uniper under a deal with Germany’s top gas importer and its majority shareholder, Finland-based firm Fortum, aimed at preventing a collapse of the German energy and gas suppliers.

The German government, Uniper, and Fortum agreed on Wednesday to amend the bailout package from July with a new deal, which will see Germany holding 99% of Uniper and a state-owned bank providing credit lines to Uniper according to its needs, the German energy giant said in a statement. The agreement involves a capital increase of eight billion euros.

Germany aims to save its energy companies which have been amassing losses with the lack of contracted Russian gas supply and the high price they have had to pay on the spot market to replace lost Russian volumes.

Since the July $15 billion bailout of Uniper, losses at the German company have continued to mount as the energy crisis in Germany and Europe has worsened.

Last week, Uniper said it was in discussions with Germany about transferring an even bigger stake of the troubled utility to the government—now at 30%—which doesn’t rule out nationalization.

That nationalization is now a fact, as the German government will acquire the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum for $1.69 (1.70 euro) per share, resulting in a government stake of approximately 99% in Uniper.

Additionally, state-owned bank KfW will provide financing to Uniper according to its liquidity needs. The credit line provided by Fortum, consisting of a $3.97 billion (4 billion euros) shareholder loan and a 4 billion euros guarantee line, will be replaced by the federal government following the acquisition of the Fortum stake.

“Under the current circumstances in the European energy markets and recognising the severity of Uniper’s situation, the divestment of Uniper is the right step to take, not only for Uniper but also for Fortum,” said Markus Rauramo, CEO and President of Fortum. 

“The role of gas in Europe has fundamentally changed since Russia attacked Ukraine, and so has the outlook for a gas-heavy portfolio. As a result, the business case for an integrated group is no longer viable,” Rauramo added.

Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said, commenting on the deal:

“This secures the energy supply for companies, municipal utilities, and consumers.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Mobilizes Troops And Prepares "Sham" Referendums In Occupied Ukraine

Next Post

Strike At Exxon Refinery Adds To Europe's Energy Woes

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com