The Energy Crisis Is Pushing Germany Into A Recession

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.57 -1.54 -1.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.93 -1.42 -1.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.76 -1.36 -1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.674 -0.090 -1.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 -0.024 -0.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%
Chart Mars US 3 days 84.61 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 -0.024 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 90.15 -2.62 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 3 days 92.10 -2.82 -2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 293 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 3 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.05 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 63.51 -0.34 -0.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 86.91 -0.34 -0.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.16 -0.34 -0.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.31 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 79.01 -0.34 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 79.01 -0.34 -0.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.31 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 89.26 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.61 -0.34 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 9 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 21 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 10 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

No Help Coming For New England Governors With Winter Fuel Supply

Hedge Funds Ditch Diesel As Economic Fears Mount

Hedge Funds Ditch Diesel As Economic Fears Mount

Institutional traders have been selling…

The Energy Stocks To Watch When Interest Rates Are Rising

The Energy Stocks To Watch When Interest Rates Are Rising

In this current rising interest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The Energy Crisis Is Pushing Germany Into A Recession

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 19, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Signs are mounting that the German economy is slipping into recession, which will deepen as we head into the winter months amid the ongoing natural gas and energy crisis, Bundesbank, the central bank of Germany, said in its monthly report on Monday.  

Economists at Bundesbank now expect a broad-based and longer-lasting decline in German economic activity.

Germany's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to shrink somewhat in the third quarter and decline significantly in the next quarter and winter months, Bundesbank said.

The gas supply situation will continue to be very tight, the central bank said.

Early this month, Russia indefinitely shut down Nord Stream, the key gas export route to Germany, and blamed Western sanctions for this situation.  

According to Bundesbank, mandatory rationing of gas could be avoided—barely—thanks to high volumes of deliveries of gas from other sources.

"However, this requires a further, significant reduction in gas consumption - especially in households," Germany's central bank said.

The high energy prices have hit energy-intensive sectors, with output in the chemicals industry sharply down. Consumer goods manufacturing has also slumped, especially pharmaceuticals and furniture. Industrial order intake continued to decline in July due to falling domestic demand, Bundesbank noted.

Germany's inflation rate is expected to move up into the double digits over the next few months, the bank said.

If the weather is cold, gas shortages would be even worse. Germany could see severe nationwide gas shortages, which it will not be able to predict more than two weeks in advance, Klaus Müller, the president of Germany's Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said last week.

Meanwhile, the German government is in talks with the biggest German importer of natural gas, Uniper, to potentially lift its 30% stake in the company to majority participation or to nationalize the firm.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Oil Demand Dropped By Over 1 Million Bpd In July

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com