European Gas Prices Set To Slump

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 52.13 +0.08 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 57.75 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.956 -0.015 -0.76%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 53.80 +0.75 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 47.23 +0.88 +1.90%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.956 -0.015 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 55.14 -1.01 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 56.65 -0.97 -1.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.53 -0.41 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 59.65 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.53 -0.63 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 57.03 -0.36 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 35.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.55 +0.63 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 50.45 +0.63 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 52.45 +0.63 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 44.65 +0.63 +1.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 44.05 +0.63 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 48.55 +0.63 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 55.13 +0.34 +0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 59.78 +0.63 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 6 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 19 mins Energy from thin air?
  • 52 mins Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 5 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 18 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 31 mins The New Class War Exposes the Oligarchs and Enablers
  • 1 hour Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 20 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 21 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 20 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 2 days Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 9 mins "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 days Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers

Breaking News:

Haftar’s Forces Attack Libya Sea Port, Almost Blow Up LPG Tanker

Alt Text

Oil Suppliers Slash Prices To Save Asian Market Share

As Asian refineries are reducing…

Alt Text

Turkey’s Plan To Sabotage Israeli Gas

Turkey’s recent aggressive foreign policy…

Alt Text

Russia Is The Critical Factor In Oil Markets Right Now

Oil prices rose this week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Gas Prices Set To Slump

By Irina Slav - Feb 18, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Gas Poland

Earlier this month analysts sounded the alarm for European natural gas prices when it turned out that a lot of Asian buyers are turning down LNG cargoes and Europe is taking these in, filling up its storage space. Now, everyone seems to be wondering when prices will bottom out, if they will bottom out at all.

Gas is in a bear market at the moment. In Europe, the benchmark has lost 27 percent since the start of the year after losing close to 50 percent last year, Bloomberg’s Vanessa Dezem and Will Mathis wrote earlier this week. Reporting from the E-World event in Germany, they also quoted traders and analysts as saying they wouldn’t venture a guess at how low price could fall further. This could be a worrying sign.

Natural gas production has been rising globally. It’s not just the United States, although the U.S. is leading the charge with its cheap fracked gas, but it’s also Australia, Israel, Russia, and Norway, among others. There is more gas on offer now but demand is stuttering. The coronavirus is the immediate culprit: it hit China’s energy demand and whatever hits China’s energy demand also hits global demand.

Related to the coronavirus but a separate concern is the slowdown in the global economy. Initially attributed to the U.S.-China trade war, now expectations of a slower economic growth on a global scale have persisted despite the Phase 1 deal Washington and Beijing signed late last year. Quarantines are ending and people in China are going back to work so the effect of the coronavirus on GDP will eventually die out but optimism is hard to come by.

Yet economic sentiment is not too great in Europe either and it has been that way for a while now. The eurozone economy, which groups some of Europe’s biggest gas consumers, notably Germany, has been stumbling along for years now and nothing seems to help it grow more strongly. Germany itself registered a technical recession last year and for the final three months of that year it booked zero economic growth. That’s not conducive to a bullish sentiment about any energy commodity, let alone excessive-supply gas. Related: Can LNG Kill Oil?

And that’s not all. Gizmodo recently berated the continent for committing $130 billion in investments in new gas import infrastructure that will increase its intake of the commodity by about 30 percent. That’s bad for Europe’s emission targets and the people in Brussels seem to be aware if it.

Earlier this month, Euractiv reported  that the European Commission was preparing a strategy aimed at curbing methane emissions generated by the oil and gas industry including the methane generated during the production of natural gas in the United States that is then liquefied and shipped to Europe.

“Work has started on the methane emissions linked to the energy sector, including oil and gas production and transport, but also coal mines and we are planning on presenting the strategic plan still this year,” one EU official involved in the drafting of the strategy told the news portal.

It is probably too early to start worrying about this strategy’s effect on gas demand on the continent that has the ambition to become the first zero-emission one in the world by 2050. Yet with an environmentalist lobby as strong as Europe’s it might not be too early.

Europe is currently between the rock of growing energy demand and the hard place of emission-related commitments. And while spread between these, it is being drowned in gas that is getting increasingly cheaper. How cheap could it get? Possibly cheap enough to make Norway turn the taps off: an Equinor executive had this message for those worried about Europe’s gas problem:

“If someone is hoping for supply relief from Norway, we will have to disappoint them,” senior VP Tor Martin Anfinnsen told Bloomberg. “We will be the last ones to turn off the taps. We are far away from reducing flows.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Dropped 11% In 2019

Next Post

The Complete Guide To Oxygenates
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com