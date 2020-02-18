Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Dropped 11% In 2019

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 51.66 -0.39 -0.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 57.21 -0.46 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.954 +0.098 +5.28%
Graph up Mars US 4 days 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
Graph up Urals 4 days 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 47.23 +0.88 +1.90%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.954 +0.098 +5.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 56.15 +0.65 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 57.62 +0.59 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 49.94 +0.22 +0.44%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 59.16 -0.14 -0.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 57.39 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.09 -0.65 -1.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 29.55 +0.63 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 50.45 +0.63 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 52.45 +0.63 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 44.65 +0.63 +1.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 44.05 +0.63 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 48.55 +0.63 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 55.13 +0.34 +0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 59.78 +0.63 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 6 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 14 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 13 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 13 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 3 hours Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 1 day The New Class War Exposes the Oligarchs and Enablers
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 2 days Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers
  • 2 days Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 12 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 2 days Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer
  • 2 days Weekly U.S. Imports of Crude Oil. No, the U.S. is NOT oil & gas self-sufficient.
  • 2 days IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus

Breaking News:

China Could Grant Tariff Exemptions On U.S. Oil And LNG

Alt Text

Russia Doubles Down On Its Arctic Ambitions

Russia is pushing ahead with…

Alt Text

The New ‘Must-Have’ For Energy Hedge Funds

Green investing is getting more…

Alt Text

Oil Suppliers Slash Prices To Save Asian Market Share

As Asian refineries are reducing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Dropped 11% In 2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 18, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi Refinery

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports dropped by 10.75 percent year on year in 2019, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI), as carried by local news outlet Mubasher.

The total Saudi oil exports, including crude oil and petroleum products, averaged 8.339 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, down from an average 9.344 million bpd in total oil exports in 2018, according to JODI data quoted by Mubasher.  

According to the data released by the JODI database, which collects self-reported figures from 114 countries, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in December remained unchanged month on month at 7.37 million bpd.

Throughout 2019, Saudi crude oil exports did not exceed 7.4 million bpd in any month, JODI’s data showed.

In September, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports dipped to a 22-month low of 6.67 million bpd, when the Kingdom was hit by attacks on its oil infrastructure that knocked 5 percent of global daily supply offline for weeks.

Throughout last year, the Saudis exported less crude than in 2018 and less than in the 2014-2018 average as the Kingdom was trying to reduce supply to the most transparently reported inventories in the U.S., while keeping—and where possible boosting—market share in Asia. 

So far into 2020, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers in the Middle East are grappling with the ‘black swan’ oil demand slump in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The slowdown in China’s industrial activity is causing the worst shock to oil demand in over a decade, Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, said in an interview on Bloomberg earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia reacted to the depressed demand in Asia by slashing its official selling prices (OSPs) to the region for March.

Saudi Arabia-led OPEC is pushing for additional production cuts in Q2 in response to the depressed demand, but its key partner in the deal, Russia, has not come up yet with an official position on whether it would support deeper cuts.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com