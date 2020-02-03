Why Europe's Gas Glut Is Worsening

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 50.11 -1.45 -2.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 54.45 -2.17 -3.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.825 +0.006 +0.33%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 50.61 -1.45 -2.79%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 58.94 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 53.50 -1.35 -2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 48.15 -1.71 -3.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.825 +0.006 +0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 56.16 -2.61 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 57.22 -2.60 -4.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 44.23 -2.03 -4.39%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 57.65 -3.04 -5.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 56.32 -2.40 -4.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 55.35 -2.03 -3.54%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 55.69 -2.03 -3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 58.94 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 34 mins 31.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.06 -0.58 -1.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 49.96 -0.58 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 51.96 -0.58 -1.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 44.16 -0.58 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 43.56 -0.58 -1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 48.06 -0.58 -1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 39.56 -0.58 -1.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 55.48 -0.71 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 60.43 -0.82 -1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 44.06 -1.45 -3.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 48.01 -1.45 -2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 48.01 -1.45 -2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 60.79 -0.58 -0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour China gets caught?
  • 2 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 6 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 1 day Biden said, "China is not competition for US". My estimate China investment in Hunter's hedge/private equity fund generated $288,000,000 in fees since 2013 ! CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 2 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 2 days Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 1 day Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 6 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 2 days Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 2 days 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil

Breaking News:

‘’Guyana Lost $55 Billion On Oil Deal with Exxon’’

Alt Text

Russia’s Oil Production Hits Highest In Five Months

Russia’s production of crude oil…

Alt Text

The Complete Guide To Motor Oils

Using the right type of…

Alt Text

The Secret Behind Rolls Royce’s E-Plane

Rolls Royce in December unveiled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Europe's Gas Glut Is Worsening

By Irina Slav - Feb 03, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Cameron LNG

Europe could import some 100 million tons of liquefied natural gas this year as many cargoes turned down by Asian buyers head for the continent, Reuters has reported, citing energy analysts.

Last year LNG imports to Europe reached 85 million tons, an all-time record at the time. Yet it seems that depressed demand for LNG in Asia—a key market for the blooming industry—will drive this year’s intake by European countries substantially higher, with 78 cargoes of excess LNG coming from Asia into northwestern Europe.

The problem is that the European LNG market is already oversupplied. Last year, the Gate Terminal in the Netherlands, which takes in a lot of the LNG coming into the continent, said it processed a record 171 LNG carriers in 2019. It seems a lot of the LNG remained in storage, sparking concern that soon Europe will not be able to handle the unwanted LNG of Asia, not least because of unseasonably warm weather that has pressured already lackluster demand further.

This state of LNG fundamentals has already driven prices low. The November and December spot price for LNG in the Netherlands averaged some $3.95 per million British thermal units. It was the lowest for this time of the year since January 2004, Reuters noted in a report. But as the glut deepens, traders expect prices to fall further, to $2.4 per mmBtu later this year.

“There is less room to inject gas in storage this summer and a lot of coal to gas switching has already taken place,” an Energy Aspects analyst told Reuters.

European authorities have approved the construction of new LNG import terminals but these have yet to be built, so capacity is indeed already stretched. If the warm spell continues, some LNG production terminals might need to shut down.

The first to be hit by the European glut would be U.S. LNG producers, according to Natural Gas Intel, if they can redirect the gas to the domestic market, which is also in an excess supply situation.

The situation for U.S. LNG producers specifically is made additionally complicated by China’s still standing 25-percent tariff on LNG imports from the U.S. Reuters last week quoted Freeport LNG’s chief executive Michael Smith as saying local producers could not afford to sell their LNG to a country that has a 25-percent tariff on the commodity.

Smith was commenting on the fact that China has restarted negotiations with U.S. LNG producers regarding future LNG purchases under the Phase 1 trade deal Beijing inked with Washington earlier this month. Under that deal, China undertook to buy an additional $18.5 billion worth of U.S. energy products but with the 25-percent tariff on LNG still active, LNG might not end up among these energy products.

“Importantly, should mild weather or stronger than expected LNG deliveries in NW Europe continue to the point that they would add another 2 Bcm to storage…the market would have to move lower to look for the next lever of adjustment, arguably the curtailment of US LNG exports,” Goldman Sachs said in a note earlier this week. “At current US gas forward prices, we estimate this would be tested with TTF and JKM moving $0.60/mmBtu and $0.80/mmBtu lower from here.” 

Europe is turning into the final destination for a lot of LNG and its storage facilities are filling up. What will happen when they do fill up, with spring and summer—seasons of lower LNG demand—coming? Prices will fall even lower, possibly to a point where some production becomes uneconomical. With the right circumstances, this year could see a smaller, LNG version of the oil price crash of 2014.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Production Hits Highest In Five Months

Next Post

The Most Exciting Oil Plays Of 2020
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com