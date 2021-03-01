Energy Transition Could Cut Oil Prices By $10 Per Barrel

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 60.22 -0.42 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 31 mins 63.69 -0.73 -1.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.783 +0.006 +0.22%
Graph down Mars US 15 mins 60.04 -0.91 -1.49%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.934 -0.009 -0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 60.89 -1.34 -2.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.783 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 64.15 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 64.55 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 61.83 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 64.10 -0.59 -0.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.62 -0.29 -0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 64.81 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 50.06 -2.14 -4.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 49.90 -2.03 -3.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.50 -2.03 -3.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 61.90 -2.03 -3.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 59.20 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 58.25 -2.03 -3.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 60.00 -2.03 -3.27%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 56.15 -2.03 -3.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.28 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 55.76 -1.72 -2.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.89 -2.03 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 7 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 3 days Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe

Breaking News:

Baker Hughes: Long-awaited Energy Market Recovery Has Begun

Brazil’s Oil Industry Shakeup Could Be Devastating For Its Economy

Brazil’s Oil Industry Shakeup Could Be Devastating For Its Economy

President Bolsonaro’s decision to oust…

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon slashed its oil reserves…

The Oil Industry Is Ready To Fight President Biden In Court

The Oil Industry Is Ready To Fight President Biden In Court

After a number of negative…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Transition Could Cut Oil Prices By $10 Per Barrel

By Rystad Energy - Mar 01, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The back-to-back downturns that exploration and production companies (E&Ps) have faced during the past decade have accelerated the energy transition, adding to growing social and regulatory demands for greener energy solutions. This is putting the resilience of global upstream portfolios under pressure. Energy transition experts on Rystad Energy’s upstream team have now quantified the long-term risk of this change to oil prices and to the net present value (NPV) of global oil and gas portfolios.

In an analysis marathon that has generated a series of three commentaries and a report to its clients, Rystad Energy has assessed the way E&Ps are navigating the energy transition, based on energy diversification, portfolio resilience and decarbonization. While the full in-depth findings are not going to be made public outside our client portal, in this press release we are offering a glimpse of our portfolio resilience findings.

The downside risk that the energy transition can bring to oil prices is calculated to as much as $10 per barrel in the long term, meaning oil prices could end up $10 lower in the future than they otherwise would if the transition to cleaner energy speeds up.

This oil price downside risk is by far the biggest factor in determining the resilience of global E&P upstream portfolios, along with the potential for rising costs for emitting carbon dioxide. Rystad Energy has studied the portfolio resilience of the top 25 non-national oil and gas companies and found big differences in how robust they are to the risks of lower commodity prices and increased CO2 taxes.

Related Video: Top 5 Uses of Petroleum

While the average portfolio value at risk due to volume (stranded assets) is normally very low, on average contributing less than 1% to the reduction in valuation, the value at risk due to price has the largest impact, contributing to an average reduction of 30%. The value at risk due to cost (CO2 tax) is low for most companies, mostly below 10%. As a result, up to 30-40% of the net present value of an average portfolio is at risk as a result of the energy transition.

“The energy transition risks vary depending on each individual E&P company. Equinor, for example, whose risk is relatively smaller compared to other peers, could see the value of its upstream portfolio reduced by $21.8 billion, almost 30%, with an oil price decrease of $10 per barrel and a CO2 tax,“ says Espen Erlingsen, head of upstream research at Rystad Energy.

There is a large span for the price risk among the different companies. For some companies the value is reduced by around 50% when the long-term oil price falls by $10 per barrel. Companies with a large price risk are typically oil sands companies or shale/tight oil companies.

Related Video: Goldman Calls $70 Oil in Q2, But Jet Fuel Is The Joker

The reason these companies are most affected is that their portfolios normally include assets with high breakeven prices. On the opposite side of the scale, most majors have a reduction in value due to price risk in the range of 20-25%. Mature assets and high gas content help reduce the risk for these companies.

When it comes CO2-related costs, some companies stand out with a high value. Oil sands companies have the highest cost risk, causing the value of their portfolio to decrease by around 30% in an example of a CO2 tax of $100 per tonne.

Eni, Shell, Equinor and Total all have very similar scores with modest value at risk. ExxonMobil has a higher revenue risk than its peers, primarily because its portfolio includes several large, capital-intensive projects such as Permian tight oil and its Guyana assets.

Producers with less profitable projects, like oil sands and shale/tight oil, are typically punished both along the revenue and cost dimensions. The key reason for this is that the profitability of these projects is very sensitive to price and cost changes. In addition, oil sands projects normally have high CO2 emissions, which increases their cost risk.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

Next Post

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third
Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea

Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?
Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com