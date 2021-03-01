Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 60.22 -0.42 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 31 mins 63.69 -0.73 -1.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.783 +0.006 +0.22%
Graph down Mars US 15 mins 60.04 -0.91 -1.49%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.934 -0.009 -0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 60.89 -1.34 -2.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.783 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 64.15 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 64.55 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 61.83 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 64.10 -0.59 -0.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.62 -0.29 -0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 64.81 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 50.06 -2.14 -4.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 49.90 -2.03 -3.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.50 -2.03 -3.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 61.90 -2.03 -3.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 59.20 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 58.25 -2.03 -3.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 60.00 -2.03 -3.27%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 56.15 -2.03 -3.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.28 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 55.76 -1.72 -2.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.89 -2.03 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 7 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 3 days Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe

Breaking News:

Baker Hughes: Long-awaited Energy Market Recovery Has Begun

Can President Biden Avoid A Critical Metals Crisis?

Can President Biden Avoid A Critical Metals Crisis?

U.S. President Joe Biden’s latest…

The $7 Trillion Cost Of Upgrading The U.S. Power Grid

The $7 Trillion Cost Of Upgrading The U.S. Power Grid

The Texas freeze that led…

Tesla's Stock Drop Is All Thanks To Musk's Big Bitcoin Bet

Tesla's Stock Drop Is All Thanks To Musk's Big Bitcoin Bet

After a meteoric rise of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

As thousands of oil and gas jobs disappeared during the oil price and demand crash last year, more and more former oil workers moved to jobs in the clean energy business, but they have also taken a pay cut moving to renewables as the industry still pays lower than oil and gas.

During the worst of the 2020 crisis, more than 100,000 jobs were lost in the oil, gas, and chemicals industries in the United States alone. Some of those jobs may never return, Deloitte said in a report in October last year.

On the other hand, there is a growing demand for skilled workers in the wind and solar industries, where installations continue to set records, including in the United States.

But there is a wage discrepancy, with jobs in renewables paying less than in oil and gas.

This issue has to be resolved, Jason Walsh, the head of BlueGreen Alliance of unions and environmental organizations, tells Bloomberg.

Job networking companies, like WorkRise, for example, have placed many former oil workers to work with the renewable energy industry.

WorkRise was founded as RigUp back in 2014 and was mostly providing services to the oil and gas industries.

Last month, RigUp said it was rebranding to WorkRise, to reflect the company’s evolution and growth both geographically and across industries.

“We founded RigUp in 2014 on the premise that technology could be used to more efficiently and effectively source skilled labor across the oil and gas industry. In the years that ensued, we found that our approach could be taken further; we could help address a much larger socioeconomic shift across the infrastructure industry,” co-founder and chief executive Xuan Yong said.

Last year alone, WorkRise placed some 4,500 skilled workers in the renewable energy business, a fourfold increase compared with 2019, Bloomberg notes. The number of workers who got a job in renewables accounted for nearly one-third of all workers who found jobs via WorkRise.

Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Transition Could Cut Oil Prices By $10 Per Barrel
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third
Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea

Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?
Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com