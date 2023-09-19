EIA Forecasts Continued Decline In U.S. Shale Oil Output

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 92.56 +1.08 +1.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.98 +0.55 +0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.17 -0.19 -0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.723 -0.005 -0.18%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.691 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.87 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 91.63 +0.71 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.691 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 94.66 -0.49 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 4 days 96.62 -0.41 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 94.15 +0.84 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 658 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 95.77 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 4 days 97.71 +0.54 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.87 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 111 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 72.13 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 92.73 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 90.98 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 87.03 +0.56 +0.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 85.58 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 94.18 +0.56 +0.60%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.61 +0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.65 +0.61 +0.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 1 day Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Costs For Equinor’s Arctic Oil Project Jump By $1.2 Billion 

How Green Bonds Are Blurring Environmental Commitments

How Green Bonds Are Blurring Environmental Commitments

Green bonds, aimed at funding…

European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

The EU criticizes China for…

Musk Meets Erdogan About Potential Tesla Factory

Musk Meets Erdogan About Potential Tesla Factory

Lately, Tesla CEO Elon Musk…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA Forecasts Continued Decline In U.S. Shale Oil Output

By Irina Slav - Sep 19, 2023, 3:54 AM CDT
  • The EIA expects shale oil production in the United States to decline for a third consecutive month in September, dropping to 9.39 million bpd.
  • The Permian Basin will make up for the majority of the decline with a 26,000 bpd reduction, closely followed by Eagle Ford which is set to see a drop of 17,000 bpd.
  • Despite the continued decline in U.S. shale oil output, the EIA still sees U.S. oil production hitting a record high this year and surpassing that high in 2024.
Join Our Community
Shale

Shale oil production in the United States is set to decline for the third month in a row to 9.39 million barrels daily, the Energy Information Administration said in its latest Drilling Productivity Report.

That would be down from 9.433 million barrels daily for August and a record-high 9.476 million bpd for July.

Most of the decline would come from the Permian basin—the star of the shale patch. There, the EIA has projected a production decline of 26,000 bpd, followed by a 17,000-bpd output drop in the Eagle Ford basin.

Reuters noted in a report that the decline this month would be the biggest negative monthly change since December last year.

Even so, the EIA remains certain total U.S. oil production will hit a record this year and another one in 2024. The agency has the same forecast for natural gas production.

For this year, the EIA last month said it saw production hit 12.76 million bpd, which would be an increase of 850,000 bpd on the 2022 average. In 2024, the EIA sees output rising by another 330,000 bpd to 13.09 million bpd.

Yet the rig count has been falling for much of the year and despite a recent reversal of the decline trend, the total rig count remains 16% below the levels it was this time last year, per Baker Hughes data.

That said, some shale producers have recently reported higher well productivity thanks to greater drilling efficiency. This increased productivity, however, has not been enough to keep prices in check.

West Texas Intermediate is currently trading at over $92 per barrel, pushing retail fuel prices higher, too. Yet even if producers decide to respond to higher prices with more drilling, it would take time to see the increased drilling—if it materializes—translate into lower crude and fuel prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Green Bonds Are Blurring Environmental Commitments
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats
Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com