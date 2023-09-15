An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.75 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.86 +0.16 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.42 +0.33 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.696 -0.012 -0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.702 -0.040 -1.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 90.31 +1.64 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.702 -0.040 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 15 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 15 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 15 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 654 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 15 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 15 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 107 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.71 +1.99 +2.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 92.31 +1.64 +1.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.56 +1.64 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 86.61 +1.69 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 85.16 +1.64 +1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 93.76 +1.14 +1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Ports Are Operating Normally Despite Deadly Storm

A Critical Mineral Cartel Would Be Worse Than OPEC

A Critical Mineral Cartel Would Be Worse Than OPEC

OPEC may be scary, but…

Cost-Effective Chromium: The Next Big Thing In Green Energy?

Cost-Effective Chromium: The Next Big Thing In Green Energy?

University of Basel researchers have…

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

Reports have now emerged that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

By Michael Kern - Sep 15, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Price Rally

There appears to be no end in sight for the current oil price rally or for the bullish catalysts driving it as tightening supply combines with the apparent return of Chinese demand growth.

oil prices

Production

Crude Oil

Crude Oil

Refinery

Crude Oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, September 15th, 2023

The bull run in oil prices continued this week, greatly buoyed by a string of positive macroeconomic data in China where both manufacturing output and retail sales grew 4.5-4.6% year-on-year, palpably surpassing analysts’ expectations. With Chinese refinery runs reaching an all-time high in August at 15.23 million b/d, China has transformed from an underperforming bearish factor to the largest bullish upside for oil prices, lifting demand optimism despite both Europe and the United States struggling with refinery maintenance. 

OPEC Reiterates Bullish 2024 Outlook. OPEC reiterated its bullish view for 2024 oil demand, seeing it rise by 2.25 million b/d citing a swifter economic recovery in major economies despite high interest rates and elevated inflation, with global GDP growth forecast to come in at 2.6% next year.

The Looney Era at BP Is Over. The chief executive officer of BP (NYSE:BP) Bernard Looney will step down after a 3-year stint at the oil major’s helm, with media reports suggesting the decision comes from his failure to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues. 

Gasoline Leads US Inflation Uptick. US inflation in August jumped to 3.7%, up 0.5 p.p compared to July. A 10.6% month-on-month increase in the gasoline index accounted for half of the monthly gain in the CPI, while core inflation slowed down to its lowest level since September 2021, at a 4.3% annual rate.

Panama Canal Eyes Further Restrictions. The Panama Canal authorities warned that they could further reduce the maximum number of daily transits, currently down to 32 ships per day, if this year’s unprecedented drought continues to impact the waterway, handling 5% of world trade.

Libya Reopens After Devastating Storm. After Cyclone Daniel swept through Libya’s Eastern regions, leaving thousands dead and missing, the four crude export terminals shut for several days – Brega, Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, and Zueitina – reopened again by Wednesday, resuming loading operations.

Chevron Buys into World’s Largest Hydrogen Storage Plant. US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announced the purchase of a majority stake in ACES Delta, the world’s largest storage facility for green hydrogen located in Delta, Utah, paying an undisclosed sum to PE firm Haddington Ventures. 

Suriname Edging Nearer to First (Ever) Oil. The CEO of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Patrick Puyanne met Suriname’s top officials this week, with rumors indicating the Maka Central discovery will become the “sizeable deepwater project” the French major was referring to, with first oil expected in 2027-2028.

China’s Shipyards Awash with New LNG Tanker Orders. With the order book of Chinese shipyards shooting up to 55 new tankers in 2022, the country’s yards continue to be in high demand as H1 2023 has seen new orders for at least 14 large LNG carriers, to be delivered all the way up to 2028. 

EU Launches Cross-Border Carbon Tax. Starting from October 1, the European Union is set to kickstart the world’s first carbon border tax as Brussels requires importers to report the CO2 emissions of energy-intensive products such as steel or cement if they’re sold into Europe, fully in force from 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guyana Auction Sees Renewed Offshore Interest. Guyana received bids for eight out of 14 offshore exploration blocks offered in its first-ever competitive auction, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) both participating as parts of wider consortia. 

Chinese Coal Miners Up for Grabs. China’s leading gas firm ENN Natural Gas is set to sell its entire stake in the Xinneng Mining coal conglomerate for ¥6.7 billion yuan ($915 million) to Guangdong Kaihong, in a wider Chinese trend of gas companies optimizing their fossil-intensive asset structure. 

Largest US M&A Deal in Years Shaping Up. According to media reports, private equity-backed shale producer CrownRock LP is exploring an early 2024 sale that could value it over $10 billion including debt, potentially the biggest M&A deal since ConocoPhillips’ (NYSE:COP) buyout of Concho Resources in 2020.

Mexico Pledges to Start Key Refinery by End-2023. Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocio Nahle announced that national oil firm Pemex will ramp up the long-delayed Dos Bocas refinery to its full capacity of 340,000 b/d by the end of this year, adding it already produces gasoline but it remains off-spec.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Venezuela Remains The Oil Market's Biggest Known Unknown

Next Post

Historic Strike Hits Big Three Automakers Hard
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats
Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com