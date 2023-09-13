Georgia Suspends Gasoline And Diesel Tax Amid Inflation Pain

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.46 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.66 +0.60 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.88 +0.69 +0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.738 -0.005 -0.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.718 -0.010 -0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.718 -0.010 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 652 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 70.39 +1.30 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 90.99 +1.55 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 89.24 +1.55 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 86.04 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 84.09 +1.20 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 93.59 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 83.54 +2.25 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 26 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 45 mins Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

BP Plans $11 Billion Clean Energy Investment In Germany By 2030

Supertanker Stocks Ride The Waves Of Volatile Oil Market

Supertanker Stocks Ride The Waves Of Volatile Oil Market

Despite the current downturn in…

Hurricane Season Stirs Supply Chain Concerns For U.S. Shippers

Hurricane Season Stirs Supply Chain Concerns For U.S. Shippers

Hurricane Lee, potentially strengthening to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Georgia Suspends Gasoline And Diesel Tax Amid Inflation Pain

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 13, 2023, 2:23 AM CDT

The Governor of Georgia has ordered the suspension of state taxes on gasoline and diesel as part of measures to relieve economic pain caused by soaring inflation.

The suspension will be in force from September 13 to October 12.

Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in the state this week, saying "From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class.”

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that's why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” Gov. Kemp said.

“Working with partners in the General Assembly, we'll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress."

In a press release, the governor’s office cited data from Moody’s Analytics that showed Americans were spending over $700 per month more than they used to spend two years ago and over $200 per month more than they used to spend last year.

The suspension of fuel taxes would save Georgians over $0.30 per gallon for both gasoline and diesel.

This is not the first time fuel taxes have been suspended in the state. Last year, the Governor suspended them for most of the year, from March to December, due to the price jump in crude oil following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The move, according to the press release of the governor’s office, saved drivers some $1.7 billion.

Core inflation in Georgia stood at 4.7% on an annual basis in July and consumer prices were up by 3.2%, leaving many Georgians struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average price for gasoline across the U.S. stood at $3.836 per gallon on September 12. The average for Georgia was $3.570 per gallon, according to AAA data.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

PDVSA Values Citgo At Between $32 And $40 Billion

Next Post

BP Plans $11 Billion Clean Energy Investment In Germany By 2030

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com