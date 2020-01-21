OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.30 -1.29 -2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.00 -1.28 -2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Mars US 21 hours 56.39 -1.05 -1.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 2 days 58.35 -1.75 -2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.10 -1.44 -2.23%
Murban 2 days 64.53 -1.42 -2.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.63 -1.60 -3.06%
Basra Light 2 days 66.94 -1.30 -1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.25 -1.02 -1.59%
Girassol 2 days 63.17 -1.34 -2.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.88 -0.87 -2.50%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 14 hours 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -2.75 -5.67%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.54 -2.75 -5.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
All Charts
Breaking News:

Why Angry Alberta Landowners Want To Cut Off Power To Oil Drilling Sites

Iran Faces Threat Of Full Global Sanctions

Iran finds itself between a…

Speculators Are Dragging Down Natural Gas

It seems that fundamentals can…

This Emerging Oil Hotspot Threatens The OPEC Deal

Guyana has exported its first…

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

Hydrogen Costs Could Be Set To Plunge By 50%

By Jon LeSage - Jan 21, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Hydrogen fuel

While Elon Musk and other naysayers have condemned hydrogen, the energy is expected to see a breakthrough over the new decade:  a 50 percent cost reduction — making it highly competitive with traditional fuel and low-carbon alternatives.

That comes from a new study by Hydrogen Council and McKinsey & Co., Path to Hydrogen Competitiveness: A Cost Perspective. The report outlines three core market drivers: a steep drop in production costs, higher load utilization cutting distribution and refueling costs, and additional cost drops from scaling up of end-use equipment manufacturing.

The study looked at 25,000 data points gathered and analyzed from 30 global companies with cost reductions expected across several different hydrogen applications. These sectors include long-distance and heavy-duty transportation, industrial heating, heavy industry feedstock, and others, which make up about 15 percent of global energy consumption.

Writers of the study see the need for supportive government policies to be adopted in key geographies, along with investment support of around $70 billion in the lead up to 2030 in order to scale up and produce for a much more cost-competitive fuel. The study makes the argument that while it’s a sizable spend, it would account for less…

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

  Jerry Roane on January 21 2020 said:
    Guideway electric vehicles will drop the energy used by 7/8th from the average US sedan. Hydrogen to power vehicles will be far less than assumed today. PV solar is compatible with real time harvesting of energy so no need to use hydrogen energy storage with it's losses. HEFF is at the DOE and their official response was "discouraged". Freight using the sun's radiation will switch oil from a resource to burn to better uses.

