Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.20 +0.62 +1.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.59 +0.74 +1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.907 -0.078 -3.93%
Mars US 2 days 59.94 +0.17 +0.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
Urals 3 days 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.95 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.907 -0.078 -3.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 65.05 +0.29 +0.45%
Murban 3 days 66.04 -0.13 -0.20%
Iran Heavy 3 days 53.50 -0.24 -0.45%
Basra Light 3 days 69.23 -0.27 -0.39%
Saharan Blend 3 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Girassol 3 days 66.00 -0.17 -0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 3 days 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Peace Sour 3 days 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 3 days 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 66.36 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.49 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.75 +0.71 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 16 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 12 hours Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 24 hours Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 26 mins We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 3 hours Three oil pipeline projects inch toward goal-line for Canada
  • 8 hours The Libyan Oil in a Sea of Chaos, War and Disruptions
  • 1 hour Trump capitulated
  • 1 day Gravity is a scam!
  • 1 hour Yet another Petroteq debt for equity deal
  • 1 day Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 11 hours OIL & GAS LOSSES! Schlumberger Posts $10B Loss in 2019
  • 15 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 1 day China's Economy and Subsequent Energy Demand To Decelerate Sharply Through 2024
  • 21 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 22 hours Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.

Breaking News:

Huge New Field Sends Norway’s Oil Production To 9-Year-High

Alt Text

Rapidly Rising Product Inventories Are An Obstacle For Oil

U.S. oil drillers licked their…

Alt Text

Why Oilfield Service Giants Are Dumping Assets

The three biggest oilfield service…

Alt Text

The U.S. Natural Gas Boom Is On Its Last Legs

The natural gas glut created…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 19, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Offshore

The largest publicly-traded oil companies in the world have been “living beyond their means” for years.

Since 2010, the five largest oil majors have spent vastly more than they have generated when including shareholder payouts. ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Total, and Royal Dutch Shell have dished out a combined $536 billion in dividends and share buybacks since 2010, a figure that far exceeds the $329 billion in free cash flow over the same period, according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

That comes out to a gap of $207 billion, or about 39 percent of the total that was given to shareholders. The shortfall had to be made up somehow. According to IEEFA, the oil majors bridged the gap by selling off assets and taking on debt.

“The oil majors are consistently under-performing the market and may believe that shareholders won’t notice, as long as they receive generous dividends,” said IEEFA director of finance and report co-author Tom Sanzillo. “As these companies continue to sell off assets and acquire more debt, they reveal a sector in disarray.”

ExxonMobil had the largest deficit, totaling nearly $65 billion. BP was in the hole by nearly $50 billion, but the others were not far behind – Chevron’s deficit hit $43 billion, Total’s was $27 billion and Shell was short by $22 billion.

“This practice reflects an underlying weakness in the fundamentals of contemporary oil and gas business models: revenues from the supermajors’ operations are not covering their core operational expenses and capital expenditures,” the authors wrote. “Generous dividends and share buybacks give companies the appearance of reliable blue-chip financial performance when, in this case, the opposite is true.”

The oil companies “seem like increasingly speculative investments,” they added. Related: Oil Glut Overshadows Geopolitical Risk In 2020

It’s not that the oil majors are not profitable. It’s just that they are sending cash to shareholders at a rate that is not sustainable. There is tremendous pressure from Wall Street to never cutback on the payouts. In fact, they are under the expectation that dividends should increase over time.

For a while, the five companies have been selling off assets as a way of maintaining those payouts to shareholders. For example, Shell sold $68 billion in assets over the last decade, according to IEEFA. That will likely continue. “These moves are part of a broader industry-wide trend of raising cash by selling off poorly positioned or underperforming assets,” IEEFA warned.

But they also took on a whopping $122 billion in debt over the same timeframe.

Still, their stock performance – lagging badly behind the broader S&P 500 in recent years – reflects “decreasing investor confidence in the industry.” The focus on shareholder returns above all has not worked, in other words.

The gaping hole between the amount of money they are sending to shareholders versus what they are generating from their operations suggests this model cannot continue forever. However, any effort to restructure the arrangement with shareholders – cutting dividends, for example – is often met with a backlash from Wall Street. Without hefty dividends, holding the stock of an oil major becomes much less attractive. A few of them trimmed payouts during the depths of the oil market meltdown in 2015 and 2016, but quickly restored them in subsequent quarters.

The challenges going forward go beyond immediate cash flow concerns. In the medium- and long-term, the majors have to contend with climate change concerns, the loss of the social license to operate, and peak oil demand. To some degree, those risks are arguably already starting to show up in their share prices, although a much bigger reckoning still lies ahead.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Hottest Energy Investment Niche Of 2020
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?
The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

 U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

 The U.S. Natural Gas Boom Is On Its Last Legs

The U.S. Natural Gas Boom Is On Its Last Legs

 Bad News For Oil: Refinery Profits Are Sliding

Bad News For Oil: Refinery Profits Are Sliding

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com