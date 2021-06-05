Crude Prices Rise Despite Falling Asian Oil Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.51 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.69 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.059 -0.038 -1.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.121 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.205 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.52 +0.81 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.205 -0.007 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 3 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 3 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.65 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 4 days .

Breaking News:

Renewables Was Sole U.S. Energy Source With Rising Consumption In 2020

Russia’s LNG Boom Hinges On Foreign Tech

Russia’s LNG Boom Hinges On Foreign Tech

Russia has presented a highly…

Texas Gas Companies To Pay Steep Bill To Avoid Another Power Crisis

Texas Gas Companies To Pay Steep Bill To Avoid Another Power Crisis

Texas legislators are at odds…

Hedge Funds Grow More Bullish On U.S. Crude Oil

Hedge Funds Grow More Bullish On U.S. Crude Oil

Money managers reduced their bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Crude Prices Rise Despite Falling Asian Oil Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 05, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The world’s most important oil-importing region, Asia, is showing signs of weaker physical demand with lower cargo arrivals in May and crashing refining margins as a COVID resurgence depresses fuel demand in India and other south Asian markets.  Crude oil futures prices rallied to a two-year high this week after OPEC+ reaffirmed plans to unwind another 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) of its total cuts in July. 

Yet, provisional crude oil import data for Asia’s top markets signal that physical demand is softer than what investors bet in the paper market, Reuters columnist Clyde Russell argues.

However, most analysts, forecasters, OPEC, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) continue to expect strong global oil demand in the second half of this year that would offset weakness in some Asian markets this quarter. 

The COVID crisis in India, which peaked in early May, and the return of restrictions in several south Asian countries such as Malaysia, which is now in a third lockdown, have been depressing fuel demand in many parts of Asia in recent weeks, bloating the fuel inventory glut further and crashing refining margins. In addition, some refineries, including in the world’s top importer China, have entered planned seasonal maintenance this spring and have reduced their crude intake in the second quarter. 

As a result of all those factors, imports into the Asian region are estimated to have dropped in May to the lowest monthly level so far this year. Asia imported 23.07 million bpd of crude oil last month, down from more than 24 million bpd in each of April and March, and from 25.2 million bpd in February, according to data from Refinitiv Oil Research cited by Reuters’ Russell.

Related: Russia Claims Its Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts Was Almost 100% In May
 The Indian health crisis resulted in reduced refinery run rates, and crude oil imports likely fell to 3.90 million bpd in May, compared to 4.46 million bpd in April, Refinitiv data showed. 

Analysts expect June imports to remain weak in the world’s third-largest oil importer, but consumption is forecast to return to its previous track in July, according to estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.  

While India and other south Asian markets are currently wild cards in outlooks about consumption, the demand recovery is clearly evident in the United States and Europe. 

According to GasBuddy data, U.S gasoline demand on the Sunday during Memorial Day weekend jumped by 6.8 percent from the prior Sunday and surged 9.6 percent above the average of the last four Sundays. This was the highest Sunday demand since the summer of 2019, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Participants in the crude oil futures market are encouraged by the pace of recovery in the major developed economies where vaccination programs are advancing. They are also emboldened by the most recent estimates from OPEC and the IEA that oil demand globally is expected to return to pre-COVID levels within a year. 

Related: U.S. Rig Count Falls As Drillers Show Discipline

“Demand in one year or so may well come back to the levels of before the crisis,” the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol told Bloomberg this week, noting the strong demand in the United States, Europe, and China. This most recent proclamation regarding oil demand is in stark contrast to the forecast three months ago, when the IEA said in its annual Oil 2021 report with projections through 2026 that global oil demand would take until 2023 to return to the pre-pandemic levels of 100 million bpd.   

OPEC+ affirmed this week previous estimates that oil demand is set to grow by 6 million bpd to average 96.5 million bpd this year. 

“In fact, we anticipate that demand will surpass 99 mb/d in the fourth quarter, which would put us back in the range of pre-pandemic levels,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said. 

The OPEC+ ministerial meeting “noted the ongoing strengthening of market fundamentals, with oil demand showing clear signs of improvement and OECD stocks falling as the economic recovery continued in most parts of the world as vaccination programmes accelerated,” OPEC said after the pact participants decided to proceed with plans to ease the cuts in July. 

Demand in south Asia will continue to be a concern—and a closely watched metric—going forward, but right now, analysts and forecasters don’t see it as a severe obstacle to global oil demand jumping by the end of this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin Says That First Line Of Nord Stream 2 Is Now Complete

Next Post

Could Gamma-Ray Bursts Give Us Unlimited Energy?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com