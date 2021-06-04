Russia Claims Its Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts Was Almost 100% In May

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours SellBuy 69.62 +0.81 +1.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 71.89 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours SellBuy 3.097 +0.056 +1.84%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours SellBuy 2.120 +0.018 +0.87%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.212 +0.010 +0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.02 -0.13 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 69.52 +0.81 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.212 +0.010 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 54.56 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 67.81 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 69.21 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.06 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 61.66 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 61.66 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.21 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.01 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.06 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 63.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.65 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 2 days .
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia Claims Its Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts Was Almost 100% In May

Could Trains Ever Be Powered By Hydrogen?

Could Trains Ever Be Powered By Hydrogen?

The green hydrogen boom is…

Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors

Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors

United States lawmakers are speaking…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Claims Its Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts Was Almost 100% In May

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 04, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Russia was close to complying 100 percent with its oil production quota under the OPEC+ deal in May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“It will be better than in April. Close to 100%,” Novak told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Russia, as quoted by the TASS news agency.  

Russia, the key ally of Saudi Arabia in the OPEC+ oil production agreement, has regularly failed to comply with its quota under the deal. It was estimated to have achieved just a 91 percent compliance rate in April.

In May, Russia’s production of crude oil and condensate rose by 11.2 percent year over year to 44.21 million tons, or around 10.45 million barrels per day (bpd), according to official data quoted by Interfax earlier this week.

A week before the OPEC+ meeting reaffirmed on Tuesday plans to ease the total production cuts by 840,000 bpd in July, OPEC has had to remind once again the laggards in compliance in the deal to submit plans on how they will compensate for pumping above their respective quotas in recent months, sources at OPEC told Energy Intelligence.

Seven out of the ten producers that have busted their quotas have yet to submit plans to the OPEC Secretariat on how they plan to compensate for over-production. As per estimates by Energy Intelligence Russia is estimated to be the OPEC+ producer that has overproduced the largest volume between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, pumping at 80,000 bpd above its quota on average for the year to end-April.

According to Energy Intelligence’s sources, Russia thinks that complying at around 95-96 percent is good enough. The other key member of the OPEC+ alliance, Saudi Arabia, has started to accept that the lack of full Russian compliance could be the price to pay for keeping Moscow firmly supporting and participating in the production cut deal.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Peak Oil Demand May Be Ten Years Away

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com