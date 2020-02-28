Coronavirus Causes Crude And Natural Gas Price Crash

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 44.76 -2.33 -4.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 49.67 -2.06 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 45.21 -2.28 -4.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 46.60 -2.75 -5.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.05 -1.41 -3.24%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Marine 18 hours 49.00 -1.52 -3.01%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 51.00 -1.59 -3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 42.04 -1.83 -4.17%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 51.32 -2.24 -4.18%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 50.87 -1.52 -2.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 49.95 -1.67 -3.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 31.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.69 -1.64 -4.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 47.94 -1.64 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 42.84 -1.64 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 41.34 -1.64 -3.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 46.09 -1.64 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.59 -1.64 -4.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 34.75 -2.50 -6.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.87 -1.72 -3.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 38.71 -2.33 -5.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.82 -1.64 -2.90%
All Charts
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Coronavirus Causes Crude And Natural Gas Price Crash

By Editorial Dept - Feb 28, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Oil rig

Market Movers

- Saudi Arabia is trying to pull out all the stops, so media reports say, citing anonymous sources, upping the ante for OPEC members by asking them to consider cutting not just 600,000 bpd more as earlier reported, but 1 million bpd more. The additional cuts, if members agree, would last through Q2. The rumor that OPEC is considering going even bigger with the cuts comes as oil prices are set today to finish out their worst week in over four years as the coronavirus continues to plague the oil markets.

- Short-selling of the US crude grade WTI has exploded since the beginning of the year - tripling to a level not seen in four months. Normally, a buying frenzy might ensue over these lower oil prices, but significant fears have taken hold as health officials issue new warnings that the world should no longer be worrying about if a coronavirus pandemic will hit, but rather when it will hit. Net long positions for WTI dropped 22%, while long-only bets fell 6.7%.

- The EIA is forecasting record nat gas inventories this year, estimating a 12% increase in nat gas in storage ending March 31 - the end of the heating season - above the five-year average. The increase is attributable not only to the black swan COVID-19 event that has decimated demand in the world’s largest oil importer, China, but a mild winter temperature-wise combined with production increases. The EIA says we should expect inventories to stay above the five-year average for the…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

