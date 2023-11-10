Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.56 +0.82 +1.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.88 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.21 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.010 -0.031 -1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 +0.028 +1.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%
Chart Mars US 7 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 +0.028 +1.29%

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.70 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.59 -1.26 -1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.32 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 710 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.11 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 163 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 49.24 +0.41 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.14 +0.41 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 58.74 +0.41 +0.70%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 58.74 +0.41 +0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.24 +0.41 +0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 69.59 +0.41 +0.59%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 60.14 +0.41 +0.69%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.56 -2.04 -3.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.86 -2.04 -2.80%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -2.00 -2.71%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Japan And South Korea Look To Build Hydrogen Supply Chain

Diesel Demand Shows Signs Of Faltering

An unexpected deeper contraction in…

Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

Hertz's aggressive push to incorporate…

Green Energy Firms Grapple With Profit Plunge As Market Conditions Sour

Renewable energy companies face severe…

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

By Editorial Dept - Nov 10, 2023, 6:00 AM CST
oil demand

1. Can We Get a Little Contango Now?

- China’s swelling oil inventories and weakening crude demand as well as an alleged 12-million-barrel buildup in US stocks (still not confirmed by the EIA as it skipped this week’s publishing schedule due to maintenance) have weakened WTI to $76 per barrel, the lowest since July.

- While prices may be up for a technical rebound, the descent of WTI has also radically shrunk backwardation in the futures curve, potentially even setting the scene for the first period of contango in many months.

- Depleted stocks at Cushing, the delivery point for the NYMEX WTI contract, have been pushing the US benchmark higher in September and October, but a recent string of inventory builds there weakened the relative standing of WTI.

- ICE Brent futures have been shrinking, too, as the six-month spread narrowed to $1.30 per barrel from $9.33 per barrel at the end of September, signaling that the market expects only limited upside to prices in the longer run.

2. Panama Canal Tightness Gets Worse and Worse

- The outlook for navigation across the Panama Canal is worsening as the worst drought in decades compelled the Latin American country to cut daily reservation slots even lower, aggravating delays.

- With the usually humid summer season seeing very little rain, Panama now enters the first El Nino dry season in years, curbing available daily slots from 31 to 18 by February, to be carried…

