Clean Energy Stocks Are Shining

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.30 -2.04 -2.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.17 -1.43 -1.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.64 -2.26 -2.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.752 -0.122 -1.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.054 -0.017 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 101.3 +0.37 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 93.24 +2.86 +3.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.054 -0.017 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 44 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 44 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 44 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 255 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 44 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 44 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 101.3 +0.37 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.17 +2.63 +3.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 80.24 +2.41 +3.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 96.49 +2.41 +2.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 94.74 +2.41 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 92.64 +2.41 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 89.79 +2.41 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 89.79 +2.41 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 91.89 +2.41 +2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 95.44 +2.41 +2.59%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 90.09 +2.41 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 101.8 -0.17 -0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 15 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 82.25 +1.50 +1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.7 +1.18 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 16 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 19 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell

UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar

UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar

Soaring energy prices have fueled…

Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

Despite what politicians may say,…

The New Acquisition Strategy Of U.S. Shale

The New Acquisition Strategy Of U.S. Shale

The U.S. shale industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Clean Energy Stocks Are Shining

By Editorial Dept - Aug 12, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we will take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers.

Let’s take a look.

1. US Gasoline Falls Below $4/Gallon Again

- The average retail price of gasoline in the US fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time since March, losing more than $1/USG from its June peak of $5.02/USG.
- With crude oil prices dropping below $100 per barrel on the back of recessionary fears, the pressure on gasoline has eased as summer driving season is gradually nearing its end.
- According to EIA data, gasoline demand in the country fell by more than 6% year-on-year in July, with the four-week average of 8.59 million b/d being even weaker than COVID-stricken 2020 levels.
- Flat month-on-month inflation recorded in July has also shifted the sentiment to the upside, though gasoline spending as share of total expenses still trends around the 10% mark.

2. Even When OPEC+ Increases Output, It Is Not Enough

- Despite OPEC+ recording a 500,000 b/d month-on-month supply increase in July, bringing the oil group’s total to the highest total level since March at 42.58 million b/d, it is still producing well below its stated goals.
- Short of the 648,000 b/d monthly target, OPEC+ underperformance has risen to 2.8 million b/d,…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

UN Warns Of Disaster As Russia, Ukraine Face Off In Zaporizhia

Next Post

U.S. Drilling Activity Sees Decline For Second Straight Week
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang

Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang
UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar

UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar
Recession Fears Take Hold Of Oil Markets

Recession Fears Take Hold Of Oil Markets
Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com