Citi Bucks The Bullish Trend, Bets Oil Prices Will Fall

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.51 +0.77 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.91 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.28 -0.88 -1.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.174 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.841 +0.033 +1.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 78.59 -0.71 -0.90%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.841 +0.033 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.09 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.27 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 497 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.67 -1.07 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 40 mins 58.49 -0.96 -1.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 40 mins 81.89 -0.96 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 40 mins 80.14 -0.96 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 40 mins 77.29 -0.96 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 40 mins 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 75.29 -0.96 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 84.24 -0.96 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 73.59 -0.96 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Leaked U.S. Intelligence Suggests Canadian Pipelines Targeted By Russian Hackers

Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

Despite a bullish week for…

China Warns Of Response To U.S.-Taiwan Meeting

China Warns Of Response To U.S.-Taiwan Meeting

China has warned that it…

Commercial Drones Poised To Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Commercial Drones Poised To Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Commercial drone technology is developing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Citi Bucks The Bullish Trend, Bets Oil Prices Will Fall

By Irina Slav - Apr 11, 2023, 1:43 AM CDT
  • The recent OPEC+ production cut announcement sent oil prices soaring and drove many analysts to boost their price forecasts, but Citigroup is bucking that trend.
  • Citigroup’s commodity chief Ed Morse believes oil prices will fall below $80 as China’s slower-than-expected recovery will hurt demand.
  • Morse also pointed to the potential of additional oil output from Venezuela and Iraq, which would undermine the recent OPEC+ cuts.

Citigroup has bucked the bullish oil price forecast trend in analyst circles, expecting oil prices to dip instead of rally further despite OPEC+’s efforts in that direction.

The bank’s commodity chief Ed Morse noted that China’s post-pandemic recovery was progressing more slowly than initially expected and that could affect demand patterns, ultimately hurting prices.

We’re waiting to see what’s really happening with the economy, but it is a slower recovery,” Morse told Bloomberg. “If anything, that will be an end-of-year phenomenon.”

What’s more, Citi believes that traders may be underestimating additional oil output potential in Venezuela and Iraq, which, if it materializes, would offset some of the latest OPEC+ cuts.

In fairness, Iraq is one of the participants in the latest round of cuts, committing to reduce its oil production rate by 211,000 bpd.

Venezuela, for its part, just reported higher oil exports for March after the end of a review into past deals after it emerged that many of the oil cargoes sent overseas had not been paid for.

The country exported more than 700,000 bpd of crude last month, mainly thanks to more cargoes being lifted by Chevron, which was recently allowed by the White House to return to Venezuela.

Besides Citi, Morgan Stanley is also bearish on oil even after the OPEC+ cuts. In fact, the bank reduced its oil price target after the OPEC+ announcement, arguing that the latest move of the cartel was a probable admission from the biggest producers that demand may not be doing too well in the coming months.

“OPEC probably needs to do this to stand still,” Martijn Rats, chief commodity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.

However, the decision “reveals something, it gives a signal of where we are in the oil market. And look, let’s be honest about this, when demand is roaring…then OPEC doesn’t need to cut,” Rats noted. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can E-Sports Help Gulf Countries Diversify Away From Oil?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com