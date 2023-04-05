Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 8 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 4 mins What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Ovintiv To Expand In Permian With $4.3 Billion Deal

The Clean Energy Subsidy Dispute That Could Define Europe's Future

The Clean Energy Subsidy Dispute That Could Define Europe's Future

The long-standing dispute over renewable…

Japan Is Betting Big On Hydrogen

Japan Is Betting Big On Hydrogen

Japan plans to increase its…

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

The new geopolitical alliances, where…

Middle East Oil Prices Jump After Surprise OPEC+ Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2023, 3:07 AM CDT
  • The surprise decision by OPEC+ to increase its production cuts sent oil prices soaring, and it is set to have a particularly profound effect on Middle Eastern oil.
  • The gap between Dubai swaps and Brent narrowed after the announcement, with some analysts believing Dubai crude could trade at a premium to Brent.
  • Dubai’s most active timespread has jumped to a backwardation of more than $1 per barrel, more than the Brent backwardation for a similar timespread.
The surprise OPEC+ cuts not only lifted international oil prices but also strengthened the bullish futures structure of the main Middle Eastern benchmarks, off which the major Gulf producers price their crude going to Asia.

The Dubai crude and the Dubai swaps have jumped and narrowed the gap with the price of Brent Crude after the shock OPEC+ announcement. Analysts are not ruling out the possibility that Dubai crude could move into a premium above Brent in the coming months with the Chinese reopening and the expected increase in imports in the world’s largest crude oil importer.

Dubai’s most active timespread has jumped to a backwardation of more than $1 per barrel, more than the Brent backwardation for a similar timespread, per data from PVM Oil Associates cited by Bloomberg.

Backwardation typically occurs at times of market deficit, and in it, prices for front-month contracts are higher than for those further out in time.

The biggest OPEC producers in the Middle East and several other members of the OPEC+ pact announced on Sunday a total of 1.16 million bpd of fresh production cuts. Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader and top global crude exporter, will cut 500,000 bpd and said that the move was “a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.”

The voluntary production reductions include big cuts, beginning in May and lasting through the end of 2023, from the top Middle Eastern producers who typically export sour and more heaver varieties of crude.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, OPEC heavyweights Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait, plus OPEC’s Algeria and Gabon, and non-OPEC Oman and Kazakhstan, announced the 1.16 million bpd cut. That’s on top of Russia’s current 500,000 bpd cut which was extended until the end of the year.

From within OPEC, Iraq is set to cut 211,000 bpd of its supply, the UAE - 144,000 bpd, and Kuwait – 128,000 bpd. Added to the Saudi cut of 500,000 bpd, nearly 1 million bpd of supply from the Middle East will disappear from the market as of next month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar
