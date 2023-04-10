Can E-Sports Help Gulf Countries Diversify Away From Oil?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.92 -0.78 -0.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.30 -0.82 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.83 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.180 +0.169 +8.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.820 +0.007 +0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.820 +0.007 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 5 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 497 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 59.45 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.85 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 81.10 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 78.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 76.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 74.55 +0.09 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 13 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023

Breaking News:

Shale Stocks Making Big Daily Gains Amid Exxon-Pioneer Reports

Oil Prices Regain Stability As Traders Assess New Market Fundamentals

Oil Prices Regain Stability As Traders Assess New Market Fundamentals

Oil prices have regained some…

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Researchers at Tokyo University of…

The Middle East Is Investing Billions Into Desalination Projects

The Middle East Is Investing Billions Into Desalination Projects

Saudi Arabia and the UAE…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can E-Sports Help Gulf Countries Diversify Away From Oil?

By Oxford Business Group - Apr 10, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi seek to become global centres for competitive video games.
  • Growing interest in e-sports dovetails with ongoing economic diversification strategies.
  • The Gulf seized opportunities to expand the sport sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • International collaboration provides an avenue to nurture local e-sports talent.
Join Our Community

As Gulf countries implement plans to diversify their economies and create jobs, they are increasingly investing in the growing industry around competitive video games known as electronic sports (e-sports).

In February the gaming unit of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Savvy Games Group, purchased a $265m stake in China’s Tencent Holdings-backed e-sports company VSPO, becoming its largest equity holder.

Savvy Games Group also increased its share of Japanese gaming giant Nintendo to 8.3%, after purchasing a 5% position in the company last year, making it the largest outside shareholder. Last year it bought a $1bn stake in Swedish gaming company Embracer Group, the equivalent of 8.1% of the company’s shares.

These significant deals speak to the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a global centre for gaming and e-sports. Last year Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud launched the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, in line with the country’s Vision 2030, which aims to create 39,000 new jobs in the sector and contribute $13.3bn to GDP.

Abu Dhabi is similarly delving into the sector through its initiative AD Gaming. In February it signed a partnership agreement with Chinese game publishing and e-sports company SAWA Group, which specialises in the localisation of global video games, and is set to bring its established game library to Arabic speakers across MENA through its partnership with AD Gaming.

The MENA gaming market is expected to be worth $5bn by 2025.

Attracting global audiences

The region’s foray into e-sports is part of a concerted effort to invest in sport and entertainment by creating unique content and staging high-profile events that are attractive to a global audience and encourage international visitors, in turn supporting the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The cancellation of sporting events in Europe and Asia during the Covid-19 pandemic offered Gulf countries an opening to host prestigious international athletic competitions.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE all hosted events – from Formula 1 (F1) racing to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Indian Premier League cricket – while Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as an F1 race in 2021; another is planned for October this year.

The pandemic also prompted Gulf countries to launch new sporting ventures, including the LIV Golf tour, an eight-tournament breakaway from the US Professional Golfers’ Association backed by the Public Investment Fund. LIV executives believe that its innovative team concept could turn a profit in as little as five years.

E-sports aims for a similar path of growth, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman citing “providing world-class entertainment” as an avowed goal of the Kingdom’s strategy for the sector, which is popular with the region’s young, internet-savvy generations. More than 20m people are expected to be part of the country’s gaming community by 2025.

In November Dubai launched the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF), a 12-day event that featured tournaments in popular games such as Minecraft and Honor of Kings. The event convened leading gamers, celebrities and industry professionals, competing for $2m in total prize money. DEF helped Dubai welcome a record 14.36m international visitors in 2022.

DEF also saw the announcement that the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the UAE’s largest free-trade zone, would launch the DMCC Gaming Centre to support the growing e-sports industry. The DMCC is already home to 50 gaming companies, from game developers and producers to e-sports teams and tournament organisers, but the Gaming Centre will provide greater space for collaboration and host regular games and tournaments.

The Qatar Esports Federation, in partnership with Doha-headquartered Quest Esports opened a similar gaming facility in November to coincide with the World Cup. The Gaming District in downtown Doha seeks to build on the momentum of holding five local network tournaments as well as online matches last year for popular games including Fortnite, CS: GO, PUBG Mobile, Dota 2 and FIFA.

Building synergies and local talent

Collaboration and education are at the core of Gulf countries’ push into e-sports.

AD Gaming has partnered with US company Unity Technologies, whose software has been used to create more than 70% of the top-1000 mobile games and over 60% of all augmented reality and virtual reality content available today.

ADVERTISEMENT

AD Gaming has also established a Train the Trainer programme and offers standalone courses that have trained more than 50 professors and 500 students across universities and other academics institutions in the UAE to develop the next generation of game developers, players and professionals to steward the industry.

Many such training initiatives in the Gulf predate the pandemic. The Saudi Esports Federation established an e-sports academy to train professional players and develop the industry in 2017.

Bahrain has also been investing in game development through local accelerators such as Flat6Labs, which partnered with gaming community Unreal Bahrain to offer a bootcamp to train local talent, while Bahrain Polytechnic offers a game development course.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sinopec Has Big Plans For Green Hydrogen
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com