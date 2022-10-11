Chinese Refiners Prep For Surge In European Fuel Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.64 -0.71 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 94.29 -1.90 -1.98%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.64 -1.87 -1.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.615 +0.019 +0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.590 -0.037 -1.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.590 -0.037 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 95.92 +2.19 +2.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 98.89 +2.47 +2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.93 -0.23 -0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 316 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 99.12 -0.33 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.05 -0.80 -0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 69.88 -1.51 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 93.28 -1.51 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 91.53 -1.51 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 88.68 -1.51 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 86.68 -1.51 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 95.63 -1.51 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 84.98 -1.51 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 50 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

As much as $14 trillion…

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

OPEC+’s decision to cut production…

OPEC+ Oil Output Hits Highest Level Since April 2020 But Remains Below Target

OPEC+ Oil Output Hits Highest Level Since April 2020 But Remains Below Target

OPEC+ oil production hit the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese Refiners Prep For Surge In European Fuel Demand

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Europe is preparing to phase out Russian oil and fuel entirely within the next few months.
  • Oil imports in Asia have soared by more than 2 million barrels per day over the last month.
  • Chinese refiners had just been granted the biggest fuel export quotas since the start of the year.
Join Our Community

Crude oil imports into Asia jumped in September. Normally such news would spark hope for demand and, consequently, prices, but this time it’s more complicated. And it has less to do with Asian demand than demand in Europe.

Oil imports in Asia rose by more than 2 million barrels daily last month, Reuters’ Clyde Russell reported in his latest column, noting that the bulk went to China and Singapore.

He then went on to point out that both China and Singapore had gone through refinery maintenance in August and utilization rates were up in September. On the one hand, it’s the normal preparation for winter. On the other, the EU has an embargo on Russian crude coming into effect in less than two months. And another one, on fuels, kicking in two months after that.

Europe is already grappling with a diesel shortage as it shuns Russian fuels ahead of the embargo and as the global supply of the fuel remains limited. This has contributed to fears of demand destruction by excessive prices, but it has also reinforced fears of a recession due to the fuel crunch.

The U.S. could maybe increase its fuel shipments to Europe, according to executives from major commodity trading houses quoted in a recent report by Energy Intelligence, especially since Russian fuels will be rerouted to other destinations, including Asia and South America, satisfying some of the demand there. And some of these Russian fuels will go to Europe but come from China.

It is a somewhat ironic twist in the Europe-Russia story that Russian oil will not literally stop flowing into Europe, whatever Europe does to stop that flow, even if it will pay a literally steep price for it. As already evidenced by fuel flows from India to Europe, the latter has no problem with Russian refined products as long as they don’t come from Russia itself.

This will likely continue happening because whatever geopolitical games are being played, physical demand for oil products is likely to remain robust until prices become prohibitive. Even then, demand destruction will not happen overnight. A case in point is France, where strikes have paralyzed more than half of the country’s refining capacity, and yet people are queuing to fill up their tanks.

Related: Russia’s Soaring Defense Spending Is Unsustainable

It is a double irony that the European Union might need to rely on China for its winter fuel supplies. After all, following the example of the U.S., the EU has also spoken against China’s rising domination of various global markets. It is not seen as a friend in Europe. Yet it is a vital supplier of commodities without which the EU will collapse.

What’s more, European countries might need to tap that lifeline sooner rather than later. Because the refiners’ strikes in France are not the only challenge for supply. In fact, this month will see the diesel shortage in Europe worsen as refineries enter into seasonal maintenance. This will take 1.5 million bpd in refining capacity off the market. Added to the French strikes, with no immediate end in sight, the diesel supply situation in the EU becomes quite tense, with limited fuel availability elsewhere as well. Except, that is, in China, by the look of it.

Bloomberg noted in a recent report that Chinese refiners had just been granted the biggest fuel export quotas since the start of the year. One reason for this is the still-floundering local demand growth after all the lockdowns. The other possible reason is the prospect of greater fuel demand in Europe for the abovementioned reasons.

“As long as the Chinese economy remains weak and product stocks are high, there are incentives for refiners to de-stock and export,” one researcher from the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies told Bloomberg.

It’s time for Europe to start hoping China’s economy remains weak.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

Next Post

Europe’s LNG Spending Could Undermine Its Renewable Ambitions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com