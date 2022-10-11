Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.59 -0.76 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 94.29 -1.90 -1.98%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.64 -1.87 -1.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.625 +0.029 +0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.590 -0.037 -1.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.590 -0.037 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 95.92 +2.19 +2.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 98.89 +2.47 +2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.93 -0.23 -0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 316 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 99.12 -0.33 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.05 -0.80 -0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 69.88 -1.51 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 93.28 -1.51 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 91.53 -1.51 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 88.68 -1.51 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 86.68 -1.51 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 95.63 -1.51 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 84.98 -1.51 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 50 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers

UK National Grid: 3-Hour Rolling Blackouts May Happen This Winter

UK National Grid: 3-Hour Rolling Blackouts May Happen This Winter

The UK National Grid warned…

China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

The global electric vehicle battery…

U.S. Households See Electricity Bills Soar As Energy Crisis Comes To America

U.S. Households See Electricity Bills Soar As Energy Crisis Comes To America

Next to higher gasoline prices,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

By Oxford Business Group - Oct 11, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • $14trn in grid investment is needed globally by 2050.
  • Solar power generation to surge in the near to medium term.
  • Rural areas have the greatest shortfall in grid coverage.
  • Aluminum and smart-grid technologies key to expansion.
Join Our Community

As the capacity to generate wind and solar power continues to expand around the world, hopes of accelerating the phase-out of coal as the leading source of electricity may depend on the expansion of a less discussed but equally important part of the energy supply chain: electricity grids. Countries around the world are working to shift to more sustainable sources of power and facing challenges related to the expansion of their electricity grids.

Last month Western Australia’s economic regulator ruled that Western Power, the state’s major electricity network provider, should be permitted to spend an additional A$1bn ($646m) over the next five years to upgrade its network to reduce the use of coal, and accommodate the additional solar and wind power slated to come on-line by 2027. This would bring the company’s investment to A$9bn ($5.8bn).

Earlier this year Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that no new solar or wind projects would be connected to its grid in 2022, citing the fact that the build-out of over 20 GW of renewables over the last three years has led to frequent grid overload and wasted renewable power generation.

In order for clean energy resources to be fully utilised, governments will need to create pathways from producers to consumers. Storing excess and intermittent renewable power in batteries is part of the solution, but investment in grids is also vital – especially in smart grids that use digital technologies to monitor and manage the transport of electricity generated by all types of energy sources.

In February of last year Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimated that by 2050 the world will need to spend $14trn on power grids, including decentralised and interregional links, to meet the uptake of renewable energy. The same year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that investment in power grids needs to reach $820bn per year by 2030 to facilitate the development of renewable energy projects and limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a significant increase from the $260bn invested in 2020.

Solar surge

The need for grid expansion is underscored by the rapidly increasing growth in the capacity to generate solar power.

The large number of solar energy projects coming on-line in the years ahead triggered Australia’s announcement, with the authorities mindful of the fact that solar overtook wind as the country’s top source of renewable energy in 2021. Solar briefly surpassed coal as the country’s top source of power in August.

This trend is being seen in other markets: in 2021 solar power generation eclipsed wind in China for the first time.

Wind is still a larger contributor to the energy mix than solar in the US, but the solar segment saw the addition of 24.2 GW of generation capacity in 2021 – nearly double that of wind power, at 13 GW. This is especially notable as there are 676 GW of solar energy projects awaiting approval before they can be constructed.

Both wind and solar are cheaper sources of power than coal and natural gas, but the scale of the solar projects on-line is reflective of the construction of larger and more sophisticated projects that make use of economies of scale.

It took the world 70 years to reach a total of 1 TW of installed solar power capacity; however, leading solar researchers meeting at the eighth World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion last week in Milan predicted that the next 1 TW of solar capacity would take as little as three years to install.

The generation-transmission gap

The challenge of closing the generation-transmission gap is significant in China and the US, the two largest generators of solar power. China’s State Grid Corporation aims to spend $350bn through 2025 on upgrades to increase the transmission of renewable power, while the US would have to spend $200bn per year upgrading its grids to meet its 2030 climate goals.

The investment gap in emerging markets is larger and more pressing given the inequalities of access to reliable power supplies, especially in rural parts of Africa. Even so, several African countries have scored successes in bolstering their transmission pathways.

Zambia’s Rural Electrification Authority commissioned the $465,000 Kalungu-Sansamwenje grid extension project in Isoka last month to provide more reliable power supplies to rural areas. More recently, last week the World Bank approved an additional $335m to support grid extension and densification in Tanzania as part of the Tanzania Rural Electrification Expansion Programme.

The World Bank is also committing $100m to Uganda’s Grid Expansion and Reinforcement Project, which will feed reliable supplies of hydropower from the Karuma, Agago and Nyagak dams to the country’s northern and west Nile regions.

Outside of Africa, the IEA has identified strategies to finance the clean energy transition in emerging and developing countries through grid expansion. These strategies show not only the size of the challenge, but also the breadth of opportunities and the varying levels of financing required.

Specific to transmission, the agency highlighted cases studies related to the development of new business models aimed at bolstering private investment in Brazil and India, third-party distribution investment in countries throughout Latin America, the issuance of tenders for bulk procurement of smart grids in India and the provision of early-stage capital for smart-grid development in the Philippines.

Raw materials and future technologies

While the case for investing in clean energy-enabling transmission lines and smart grids is clear, the materials and technologies underlying such infrastructure also require consideration.

Smart grids rely on advanced communications, smart meters and control technologies to manage the variable power generated from renewables from the generation point to the end user, shifting electricity in accordance with supply and demand.

The IEA forecasts that smart grid or digital technologies are expected to account for 40% of global grid investment by 2030 to meet the objectives of its Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario.

Last month Australian transmission system operator Transgrid announced that it was implementing smart grid technology for an interconnector project that would enable renewable energy to flow between Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

Last week US start-up Sense demonstrated its artificial intelligence (AI) smart meter technology at the ENLIT Asia conference, signalling its intention to bring the technology to the Asia-Pacific region. The company plans to roll out this technology in Australia over the next 12 months.

Related: EU Eyes November Deal To Tackle Runaway Gas Prices

This builds on efforts to use AI to facilitate sustainability throughout the economy. Indeed, MENA nations are investing rapidly in AI to build more sustainable economies and realise energy-efficiency gains, as OBG recently noted.

While copper is more effective at conducting electricity, most transmission lines are built with aluminium because it is lighter and more affordable. China was the world’s largest aluminium producer in 2020, exporting $24.6bn in raw and refined products, with Germany ($14.8bn), the US ($9.4bn) and Canada ($8.3bn) rounding out the top-four exporters.

In September the UAE – the fifth-largest producer of the metal and its eighth-largest exporter, with $5.3bn of aluminium exports in 2020 – inked a $3.6m trade agreement with Indonesia that includes aluminium imports.

India is the second-largest aluminium producer, which makes it a logical market for building more transmission lines considering the country’s growing energy demand. The Indian government announced last month that it is fast-tracking the construction of more than 13 GW of new cross-border lines to import hydropower from Nepal over the next five years.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. And EU Producers Curb Steel Production As Prices Flatline

Next Post

Chinese Refiners Prep For Surge In European Fuel Demand
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com