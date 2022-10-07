Russia’s Soaring Defense Spending Is Unsustainable

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.55 +4.10 +4.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.82 +3.40 +3.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.34 +0.24 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.690 -0.282 -4.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.734 +0.052 +1.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.10 +0.29 +0.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.734 +0.052 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.55 +2.08 +2.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.21 +2.03 +2.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 91.26 +1.19 +1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 312 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.49 +1.11 +1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.68 +0.76 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 67.20 +0.69 +1.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 90.60 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 88.85 +0.69 +0.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 86.00 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 84.00 +0.69 +0.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 92.95 +0.69 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 82.30 +0.69 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 46 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 4 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 2 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 11 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Prices Set To Finish Week With Major Gain

Biden Warns Of Nuclear “Armageddon” As Russia Faces Setbacks In Ukraine

Biden Warns Of Nuclear “Armageddon” As Russia Faces Setbacks In Ukraine

Ukraine’s major counteroffensive in Russia-occupied…

U.S. Warns Of “Catastrophic Consequences” If Putin Uses Nuclear Weapons

U.S. Warns Of “Catastrophic Consequences” If Putin Uses Nuclear Weapons

Russia’s threat to use nuclear…

Will Xi’s Third Term Help Or Hinder China’s International Standing?

Will Xi’s Third Term Help Or Hinder China’s International Standing?

China’s President Xi Jinping is…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Soaring Defense Spending Is Unsustainable

By The Jamestown Foundation - Oct 07, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine has forced the Kremlin to ramp up defense spending in a big way. 
  • The turbulence in Russian defense spending will probably increase in 2023.
  • The skyrocketing defense budget means less flexibility and efficiency for Russian government spending.
Join Our Community

Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine and the Kremlin’s attempts to escalate the political situation and prevent defeat on the battlefield through mobilization, nuclear blackmail and possibly even sabotage on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea raise the question: How do all these factors influence the Russian defense budget?

Since May 2022, the Russian government has not released much data on the defense budget. Nevertheless, defense spending from January to April totaled almost 1.6 trillion rubles ($26.4 billion), with about 500 billion rubles ($8.3 billion) of spending per month for March and April. Considering these dynamics in comparison with Moscow’s defense spending in previous years—roughly 300 billion rubles ($5 billion) per month—and the fact that the original defense budget in 2022 was 3.85 trillion rubles ($63.6 billion), the true amount for Russian defense spending in 2022 may well reach as much as 5.5 trillion rubles ($90.9 billion) by the end of the year (Budget.gov.ru, May 2022).

This estimation correlates with two key facts. First, in June 2022, the additional planned spending for arms manufacturing was officially estimated at 600–700 billion rubles ($9.9 billion–$11.6 billion) (Interfax-AVN, June 10). Second, after revising it in September 2022, the estimate for the entire Russian defense budget in 2022 was adjusted to 4.7 trillion rubles ($77.7 billion), and this change will definitely not be the last (Vedomosti, September 23). In this way, defense spending itself is throwing the Russian state budget out of balance. And this spending does not include funding for security and law enforcement agencies, such as Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) and the Russian Federal Security Service, which are also involved in the war against Ukraine. Originally, the 2022 budget for security and law enforcement organizations was set at 2.8 trillion rubles ($46.3 billion), but evidence shows that the plan has been significantly changed a number of times since then (TASS, September 21, 2021).

The turbulence in Russian defense spending will probably increase in 2023. The budget proposal for 2023 considers almost 5 trillion rubles ($82.6 billion) for defense and 4.2 trillion rubles ($69.4 billion) for security and law enforcement, up from the previously planned 3.6 trillion rubles ($59.5 billion) and 2.9 trillion rubles ($47.9 billion), respectively (Ach.gov.ru, October 12, 2021; Vedomosti, September 23). However, the ongoing mobilization casts doubt on this plan from the outset, as clear parameters for this process have not been delineated, and it is already carrying on in quite a chaotic manner. In this way, if the war continues into 2022, then Russian defense spending will most likely be significantly higher than 5 trillion rubles ($82.6 billion).

The skyrocketing defense budget means less flexibility and efficiency for Russian government spending. Consequently, Moscow made the decision to share the burden of defense spending with regional and local budgets. As such, regional and local administrations will now purchase dual-use equipment, commercial unmanned aerial vehicles, laser-guided systems and other supplies through direct requests from the Russian Ministry of Defense (Publication.pravo.gov, October 3). This process is closely paired with the ongoing mobilization, which is facing not only chaos but also a deficit in basic equipment, medicine and combat support systems for the newly mobilized soldiers. Thus, the Russian defense budget in 2023 may receive additional money, but that will depend on the scale and success of mobilization.

Yet, the problem here is that, now, no regional budget in Russia is independent from the Kremlin’s whims, and, as a result, not one local budget is independent from regional directives. This means the government’s decision to utilize regional and local budgets for defense needs has created further imbalances and instability within the Russian political-economic system (Roskazna.gov.ru, March 31). And that is especially true as the Kremlin grapples with a deep economic crisis, an international embargo on supplies of technologies and industrial equipment and a decrease in its exports.

Related: China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

Despite the fact that the main causes for the increase in Russian defense spending have been the massive losses of manpower and arms, this boost will most likely only drive up the costs of manufacturing and purchasing arms and military equipment, rather than improving the amount and quality of supplies. The deficit of employees in the Russian economy, including in the defense industry, was a serious issue even before the war, and Moscow’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine coupled with the mobilization only serves to further exacerbate this deficit (Nezavisimaya gazeta, December 29, 2021; Tpprf.ru, January 27).

Therefore, the facts testify that, regarding defense spending, the Kremlin’s typical approach for solving troubles by throwing money at them does not promise positive and sustainable results. Although, despite the lack of tangible results, a short-term side-effect of this rampant spending is maintaining loyalty to the Kremlin among the armed forces and defense industry. Nevertheless, further imbalances in the Russian defense sector are inevitable, even if the intensity of the war in Ukraine decreases in the coming months. Moreover, considering that the ruble is not a freely convertible currency anymore and that it could unexpectedly depreciate in the foreseeable future, Russia’s skyrocketing defense spending may lose its purpose for the Kremlin without a further restoration of the command economy.

By The Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden Warns Of Nuclear “Armageddon” As Russia Faces Setbacks In Ukraine
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount
Oil Prices Rally Into October As OPEC+ Plans A Production Cut

Oil Prices Rally Into October As OPEC+ Plans A Production Cut
DoE Scientists Reveal New Process At Tokamak Fusion Reactor

DoE Scientists Reveal New Process At Tokamak Fusion Reactor



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com